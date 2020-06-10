     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tavern - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/11/24
LIOVILLE
Supernatural

15/11/24
WORM SHEPHERD
Hunger

15/11/24
EMPIRES OF EDEN
Guardians of Time

15/11/24
AS I LAY DYING
Through Storms Ahead

15/11/24
DEADBODY / TRIBAL GAZE
Deadbody / Tribal Gaze

15/11/24
POPPY
Negative Spaces

15/11/24
THE MOSAIC WINDOW
Hemasanctum

15/11/24
MAMMOTH GRINDER
Undying Spectral Resonance

15/11/24
LINKIN PARK
From Zero

15/11/24
THY CATAFALQUE
XII: A gyönyörű álmok ezután jönnek

CONCERTI

14/11/24
ANVIL
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

14/11/24
KINGS OF THRASH
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

14/11/24
PETER HAMMILL
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (CAVEA), VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 - ROMA

14/11/24
FALLING IN REVERSE + HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD + SLEEP THEORY
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

14/11/24
THE LAST DINNER PARTY
BAREZZI FESTIVAL, TEATRO REGIO - PARMA

14/11/24
SUN KIL MOON
BAREZZI FESTIVAL, TEATRO REGIO - PARMA

14/11/24
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO

14/11/24
FRANCO MUSSIDA
AUDITORIUM, IULM 6, VIA CARLO BO 1 - MILANO

15/11/24
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + WEDNESDAY13
LIVE MUSIC CLUB - TREZZO SULL`ADDA (MI)

15/11/24
DOPE DOD
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
PATTY GURDY: ecco ''Brighter Days Come'' da ''Tavern''
13/11/2024 - 17:22 (61 letture)

Rik
Giovedì 14 Novembre 2024, 8.35.05
1
Brava esecutrice, ma come compositrice credo lasci a desiderare
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/11/2024 - 17:22
PATTY GURDY: ecco ''Brighter Days Come'' da ''Tavern''
10/06/2020 - 00:34
AYREON: la nuova ospite di ‘‘Transitus’’ sarà Patty Gurdy
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/11/2024 - 10:17
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: il live video di ''The Land of the Free'' dal tour in corso
14/11/2024 - 10:13
POWELL-PAYNE: ascolta la nuova ''No Escape'' da ''Voilà''
13/11/2024 - 18:01
KINGCROWN: ecco il video di ''Nova Atlantis''
13/11/2024 - 17:52
EPICA: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Arcana''
13/11/2024 - 17:43
DREAM THEATER: quattro date in Italia la prossima estate
13/11/2024 - 17:15
PLANETHARD: jam session di beneficenza sabato 16 novembre
13/11/2024 - 17:11
IN THE WOODS: entrano nel roster della Prophecy Productions
13/11/2024 - 16:40
HANGMAN'S CHAIR: i dettagli di ''Saddiction'' e il singolo ''Kowloon Lights''
13/11/2024 - 16:35
G3: ascolta ''Zeus in Chains'' dal nuovo Live Album
13/11/2024 - 16:18
AVANTASIA: firmano con Napalm Records
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     