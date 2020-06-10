PATTY GURDY: ecco ''Brighter Days Come'' da ''Tavern''

|
La cantante e musicista tedesca Patty Gurdy ha reso disponibile, tramite i propri canali social, il video di Brighter Days.
Il brano è tratto dal suo nuovo album Tavern in uscita il 22 novembre.
Tracklist:
DISC 1
01. Welcome To The Tavern
02. Find Me Some Pretty Girls feat. Adaya + Pernilla Kannapinn
03. The Dragon From Lowerhill feat. Devil of Tanzwut
04. I Am With You feat. Marko Hietala
05. Rise Up
06. Álfarann feat. Magga Einarsdóttir
07. I Am Free feat. Pernilla Kannapinn
08. Up To The Stars feat. Pernilla Kannapinn
09. Peg Leg Silly-Billy feat. Christopher Bowes
10. Brighter Days Come
11. A piece of earth
12. Eden
13. The Dragon From Lowerhill (Patty And Crowd Version)
14. Brighter Days Come (A Capella Version)
DISC 2
01. Tavern Movie
02. Behind The Scenes