BRAINSTORM: a febbraio il nuovo ''Plague of Rats''

I power metaller tedeschi Brainstorm
hanno annunciato per il 28 febbraio 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite Reigning Phoenix Music
, del loro nuovo album Plague of Rats
.
In attesa del loro primo singolo è possibile vedere la copertina del disco e leggere la tracklist.
Tracklist:01. Beyond Enemy Lines
02. Garuda (Eater Of Snakes)
03. Fale Memories
04. The Shepherd Girl (Gitavoginda)
05. Your Soul That Lingers In Me (feat. Elina Siirala)
06. Masquerade Conspiracy
07. From Hell [feat. Alex Krull]
08. The Dark Of Night
09. Crawling
10. Celebrate Youth (RICK SPRINGFIELD Cover; excl. digipak/earbook bonus track)
11. Curtains Fall