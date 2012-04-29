DARK FORTRESS: a gennaio il nuovo live album

|
I Dark Fortress hanno annunciato per il 17 gennaio 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite Century Media Records, del loro nuovo album Anthems From Beyond The Grave – Live In Europe 2023.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip live di Pulling At Threads (Live in Europe 2023).
Tracklist - CD:
01. Intro
02. CataWomb
03. The Silver Gate
04. Isa
05. Pulling At Threads
06. Crimson Tears
07. Cohorror
08. Self Mutilation
09. Chrysalis
10. Ylem
11. Insomnia
12. Evenfall
13. Baphomet
Tracklist - 2LP/Digital Album:
01. Intro
02. CataWomb
03. The Silver Gate
04. Isa
05. Pulling At Threads
06. Crimson Tears
07. Cohorror
08. Self Mutilation
09. Chrysalis
10. To Harvest The Artefacts Of Mockery
11. Ylem
12. Insomnia
13. Evenfall
14. Baphomet
15.Sycamore Trees (Outro)