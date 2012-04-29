     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Live Album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/11/24
ACCUSER
Rebirthless

22/11/24
LUMINARE CHRISTMAS!
Mistletoe Madness

22/11/24
PANZERFAUST
The Suns of Perdition - Chapter IV: To Shadow Zion

22/11/24
ANIALATOR
Death Is Calling

22/11/24
BODY COUNT
Merciless

22/11/24
MARILYN MANSON
One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1

22/11/24
MYSTERY MOON
Shine

22/11/24
XANDRIA
Universal Tales

22/11/24
KINGCROWN
Nova Atlantis

22/11/24
KRUELTY
Profane Usurpation

CONCERTI

19/11/24
LUCIFER + THE NIGHT ETERNAL + TANITH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/11/24
DIRTY LOOPS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

19/11/24
INTEGRITY + EYES
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/11/24
BAD NERVES
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA- SEGRATE (MI)

19/11/24
TAPIR!
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

19/11/24
PFM
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

20/11/24
CRADLE OF FILTH + BUTCHER BABIES + MENTAL CRUELTY
LIVE MUSIC CLUB - TREZZO SULL’ADDA (Mi)

20/11/24
CRADLE OF FILTH + BUTCHER BABIES + MENTAL CRUELTY
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

20/11/24
DIIV
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

20/11/24
PETER HAMMILL
TEATRO PUCCINI, VIA DELLE CASCINE 41 - FIRENZE
DARK FORTRESS: a gennaio il nuovo live album
18/11/2024 - 18:04 (53 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
58
80
ARTICOLI
27/06/2012
Intervista
DARK FORTRESS
Passato, presente e futuro!
29/04/2012
Live Report
NACHTMYSTIUM + DARK FORTRESS + HELL MILITIA
Onirica, Parma, 24/0/42012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/11/2024 - 18:04
DARK FORTRESS: a gennaio il nuovo live album
09/12/2022 - 09:55
DARK FORTRESS: annunciano lo scioglimento
31/01/2022 - 13:34
DARK FORTRESS: si separano dal batterista Seraph
28/02/2020 - 16:15
DARK FORTRESS: guarda il video di ''Pali Aike''
15/02/2020 - 22:40
DARK FORTRESS: online un nuovo singolo
17/01/2020 - 10:13
DARK FORTRESS: ascolta la nuova ''Isa''
20/12/2019 - 11:35
DARK FORTRESS: online la nuova ''Pulling At Threads''
05/12/2019 - 19:55
DARK FORTRESS: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco i dettagli
09/11/2019 - 17:30
DARK FORTRESS: presentato un altro brano dalla riedizione di ''Stab Wounds''
05/10/2019 - 10:52
DARK FORTRESS: al lavoro sull'ottavo album, annunciata la ristampa di 'Stab Wounds'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/11/2024 - 18:12
FORNDOM: ascolta ''Disar'' da ''Moþir''
18/11/2024 - 17:58
ALICE COOPER: guarda la clip live di ''Feed My Frankenstein''
18/11/2024 - 17:52
SPIRITBOX: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album
18/11/2024 - 17:44
BLUE OYSTER CULT: online un live video dal prossimo live album
18/11/2024 - 17:37
AMBUSH: firmano con Napalm Records
18/11/2024 - 17:29
SVARTFJELL: presentano un brano dal nuovo album
18/11/2024 - 17:19
ALTAR OV ASTERIA: in streaming ''Pilatus'' da ''Ena''
18/11/2024 - 17:08
TIME RIFT: a gennaio il nuovo ''In Flight'', ecco il primo singolo
17/11/2024 - 18:29
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE: il batterista Brandon Short abbandona la band
17/11/2024 - 18:26
SCOUR: i dettagli di ''Gold''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     