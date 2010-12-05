COHEED AND CAMBRIA: ''The Father of Make Believe'', decimo disco della band, in arrivo a marzo

I Coheed and Cambria
hanno svelato i dettagli completi del loro prossimo album, The Father of Make Believe
, in arrivo per Virgin Music Group
il 14 marzo 2025.
Il disco - il decimo per la band newyorkese - sarà il seguito narrativo del precedente Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind
, di cui trovate qui
la nostra recensione.
A sinistra è riportato l'artwork di copertina, mentre di seguito potete leggere la tracklist:01. Yesterday Lost
02. Goodbye, Sunshine
03. Searching for Tomorrow
04. The Father of Make Believe
05. Meri of Mercy
06. Blind Side Sonny
07. Play the Poet
08. One Last Miracle
09. Corner My Confidence
10. Someone Who Can
11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody
12. The Continuum II: The Flood
13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together
14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes
Il secondo singolo, Searching for Tomorrow
, è riportato in calce alla notizia per l'ascolto, mentre il primo, Blind Side Sonny
, è disponibile qui
.