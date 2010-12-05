     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/11/24
ACCUSER
Rebirthless

22/11/24
LUMINARE CHRISTMAS!
Mistletoe Madness

22/11/24
MUR
Mur

22/11/24
PANZERFAUST
The Suns of Perdition - Chapter IV: To Shadow Zion

22/11/24
ANIALATOR
Death Is Calling

22/11/24
BODY COUNT
Merciless

22/11/24
KINGCROWN
Nova Atlantis

22/11/24
KRUELTY
Profane Usurpation

22/11/24
NO FAVORS
The Eleventh Hour

22/11/24
SIGN OF THE JACKAL
Heavy Metal Survivors

CONCERTI

21/11/24
DIRTY LOOPS
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

21/11/24
PETER HAMMILL
SALA DEI GIGANTI - PALAZZO LIVIANO, PIAZZA CAPITANIATO - PADOVA

21/11/24
THE WINSTONS
APOLLO CLUB - MILANO

21/11/24
GIUSE THE LIZIA
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

21/11/24
TAPIR!
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

21/11/24
EDOARDO BENNATO
TEATRO METROPOLITAN - CATANIA

22/11/24
HIGH VIS + PAIN OF TRUTH
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

22/11/24
TONS + VISCERA/// + MR.HYGH
BLOOM, VIA EUGENIO CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

22/11/24
PUNKREAS + SUNSET AVENUE
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

22/11/24
GIUSE THE LIZIA
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: ''The Father of Make Believe'', decimo disco della band, in arrivo a marzo
21/11/2024 - 11:42 (70 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
79
77
85
90
83
74
ARTICOLI
20/06/2013
Live Report
COHEED AND CAMBRIA + CELEB CAR CRASH
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 15/06/2013
11/12/2010
Live Report
DEFTONES + COHEED AND CAMBRIA
Atlantico, Roma, 05/12/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/11/2024 - 11:42
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: ''The Father of Make Believe'', decimo disco della band, in arrivo a marzo
02/10/2024 - 15:01
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: pubblicano il singolo ''Blind Side Sonny''
09/05/2024 - 11:39
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''The Joke''
28/01/2023 - 12:40
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: ecco il live video di ''Beautiful Losers'' dall'ultimo album
24/06/2022 - 11:37
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: ecco la playlist ufficiale di ''Vaxis II - A Window of the Waking Mind''
21/05/2022 - 11:55
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: una data in Italia con Thrice e Touché Amoré
18/05/2022 - 10:32
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: ascolta la nuova ''Comatose''
21/04/2022 - 12:14
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: la clip della cover acustica di ''Love Gun'' dei Kiss
04/04/2022 - 12:14
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: guarda il live video di ''The Liars Club''
22/02/2022 - 09:36
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: il video di ''The Liars Club'' dal nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/11/2024 - 18:54
MUR: ascolta un singolo dall'album omonimo
21/11/2024 - 18:48
MANDOKI SOULMATES: online un video dall'ultimo album
21/11/2024 - 18:44
ROBSE: in streaming la clip live di ''Aus dem Gleichgewicht''
21/11/2024 - 18:34
ARCHITECTS: i dettagli di ''The Sky, The Earth & All Between''
21/11/2024 - 18:31
ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE: disponibile il brano ''Opaco''
21/11/2024 - 18:24
DRAGONKNIGHT: presentato il singolo ''The Imperator''
21/11/2024 - 11:31
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: a febbraio esce il nuovo ''This Consequence'', ascolta il primo singolo
21/11/2024 - 11:23
SMITH/KOTZEN: i dettagli e il primo singolo del nuovo ''Black Light / White Noise''
20/11/2024 - 22:02
DEWFALL: online il brano ''Skalks'' da ''Landhaskur''
20/11/2024 - 21:58
THE OLD DEAD TREE: in streaming ''The Lightest Straw''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     