CABAL: ecco ''End Times'' da ''Everything Rots''

I danesi Cabal hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Nuclear Blast Records, il video di End Times.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Everything Rots in uscita l'11 aprile 2025.
Tracklist:
01. Become Nothing
02. Redemption Denied
03. Everything Rots
04. No Peace (ft. Jamie of VISCERA)
05. Hell Hounds
06. Still Cursed (ft. Aaron of TEN56)
07. Unveiled (ft. Matthi of NASTY)
08. Forever Marked
09. End Times
10. Snake Tongues
11. Stuck (ft. Joel of AVIANA)
12. Beneath Blackend Skies (ft. Alan of DISTANT)