FORGED IN BLACK: in arrivo la riedizione dell'omonimo album

I Forged in Black hanno annunciato per il 3 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Fighter Records, del nuovo album Forged in Black - Remastered MMXXIV.
L'album è la riedizione del loro omonimo disco di esordio uscito nel 2013.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Accusations of the Innocent.
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Reins of Sorrow
03. Bloodstained is the Promise
04. Children of the Flames
05. Accusations of the Innocent
06. The Rapture
07. The Silenced Messenger
08. Fortify or Die
09. The All Seeing Eye
10. The Master in Me
11. Forged in Black
12. The Tide (Bonus Track)
13. The Exodus (Bonus Track)