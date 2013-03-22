     
 
AVANTASIA: annunciato il nuovo album ''Here Be Dragons''
27/11/2024 - 16:14 (206 letture)

Vandroy
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2024, 17.26.55
4
Molto a la \"Magnum\" oserei dire
progster78
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2024, 17.08.20
3
Ne ha fatte di meglio ma Rodney Matthews non si discute...aspettiamo il disco.
YO
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2024, 16.54.05
2
a me piace come copertina! molto meno artificiosa delle ultime. Daje Tobi!!!!
rob83
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2024, 16.24.44
1
La copertina mi sa di già visto in altre band e cmq loro hanno fatto di meglio come copertine....
ARTICOLI
06/04/2019
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 31/03/2019
26/03/2016
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 22/03/2016
10/01/2016
Intervista
AVANTASIA
Luci fantasma
21/04/2013
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano, 16/04/2013
22/03/2013
Intervista
AVANTASIA
Viaggiare con la musica
 
