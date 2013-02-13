ENFORCER: firmano con Napalm Records

|
Gli heavy metaller svedesi Enforcer hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records. Nuova musica è attesa per l'anno nuovo.
Swedish heavy metal legion ENFORCER has been a household name in the genre for 20 years, and now, Napalm Records is thrilled to be a part of that legacy - announcing their signing of the band that has transported the metallic sonic profile of the 80s into modernity. With Napalm Records, ENFORCER are ready to take their unstoppable strength to new stratospheres!
Formed in 2004, ENFORCER quickly gained recognition for their explosive blend of thrash and traditional heavy metal. Since then, they have published six studio albums showcasing their evolving sound while staying true to their roots.
Known for their electrifying live shows, ENFORCER have performed on massive tours for thousands of devoted fans around the globe, including major European festivals like Hellfest, Sweden Rock and Copenhell, as well as more genre-focused festivals such as the legendary Keep It True and Bang Your Head festivals in Germany. Their high-energy performances and commitment to metal have made them fan favorites.
The band is now working on new material, promising an exciting future for metal fans worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates from ENFORCER as they continue to dominate the scene!