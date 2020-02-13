     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/12/24
AFTER LAPSE
Pathways

05/12/24
BINARY ORDER
System Recovery May Prove Impossible

06/12/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
XX Years of Steel

06/12/24
AARA
Eiger

06/12/24
OLD FOREST
Graveside

06/12/24
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Veils of Illumination [Ed. fisica]

06/12/24
THE OLD DEAD TREE
Second Thoughts

06/12/24
NECKBREAKKER
Within the Viscera

06/12/24
FORNDOM
Moþir

06/12/24
WITHIN SILENCE
The Eclipse of Worlds

CONCERTI

30/11/24
WALTER TROUT
AUDITORIUM SCUOLE PRIMARIE, VIA LANCINI - CHIARI (BS)

30/11/24
AS I LAY DYING + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

30/11/24
DOOM HEART FEST VI
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

30/11/24
ANCILLOTTI + OBLIVIO VORTEX
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 - TORINO

30/11/24
GOREBUMPS NIGHT II
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI, 8/B - BOLOGNA

30/11/24
GOREBUMPS NIGHT
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

30/11/24
RACHELE BASTREGHI
OFFICINA DEGLI ESORDI - BARI

30/11/24
PFM
TEATRO METROPOLITAN - CATANIA

30/11/24
SAVANA FUNK
SPAZIO211, VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA 211 – TORINO

30/11/24
SEDNA + HOMSELVAREG + THE SCARS IN PNEUMA
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)
MARKO HIETALA: a febbraio esce ''Roses from the Deep'', ascolta il terzo singolo
29/11/2024 - 10:18 (115 letture)

progster78
Venerdì 29 Novembre 2024, 10.39.55
1
Diciamo che la strofa riprende un pò quella di Left On Mars cmq piacevole...fa piacere il suo ritorno.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/11/2024 - 10:18
MARKO HIETALA: a febbraio esce ''Roses from the Deep'', ascolta il terzo singolo
05/09/2024 - 11:20
MARKO HIETALA: ascolta la nuova ''Frankenstein's Wife''
14/03/2024 - 19:24
MARKO HIETALA: disponibile un singolo con Tarja Turunen
31/01/2023 - 17:50
MARKO HIETALA: il video ufficiale di ''Dead God's Son'' dal suo primo disco solista
28/05/2021 - 23:00
NIGHTWISH: svelano il sostituto di Marko Hietala
12/01/2021 - 09:14
NIGHTWISH: Marko Hietala lascia la band
02/04/2020 - 13:41
MARKO HIETALA: diffuso il video dal vivo di ''Death March for Freedom''
19/03/2020 - 18:00
MARKO HIETALA: disponibile un nuovo live video
10/03/2020 - 16:33
MARKO HIETALA: presentato un nuovo live video
13/02/2020 - 19:27
MARKO HIETALA: guarda il live video della cover di ''War Pigs''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/11/2024 - 00:22
BERIEDIR: ''Neon'' è il secondo singolo da ''Liminal Spaces''
30/11/2024 - 00:07
SEAN AND THE DEAD: ascolta ''Life is Strange'' dal disco d'esordio ''Rude and Obnoxious''
30/11/2024 - 00:03
MEGADETH: in studio per il nuovo album
29/11/2024 - 15:54
ALL FOR METAL: pubblicano il singolo natalizio ''All for Metal is Coming to Town''
29/11/2024 - 15:51
SUIDAKRA: ecco il video ufficiale di ''As Heroes Abide''
29/11/2024 - 15:45
SELLSWORD: online il video di ''New Gods''
29/11/2024 - 15:42
GLORYHAMMER: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''He Has Returned''
29/11/2024 - 15:28
HELLOWEEN: pubblicano il live video di ''Save Us''
29/11/2024 - 10:50
FROZEN CROWN: nel 2025 quattro concerti in Italia
29/11/2024 - 10:46
IN FLAMES: i dettagli della data italiana coi Lacuna Coil
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     