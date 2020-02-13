MARKO HIETALA: a febbraio esce ''Roses from the Deep'', ascolta il terzo singolo

Il bassista e cantante finlandese Marko Hietala
ha annunciato per Nuclear Blast Records
il suo nuovo album solista, Roses from the Deep
, in arrivo il 7 febbraio 2025.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Frankenstein's Wife
02. Left on Mars (con Tarja Turunen)
03. Proud Whore
04. Two Soldiers
05. The Dragon Must Die
06. The Devil You Know
07. Rebel of the North
08. Impatient Zero
09. Tammikuu
10. Roses from the Deep
Il nuovo singolo, Impatient Zero
, è ascoltabile in basso; qui
trovate Left on Mars
, mentre a questo link
potete ascoltare Frankenstein's Wife
.