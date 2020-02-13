MARKO HIETALA: a febbraio esce ''Roses from the Deep'', ascolta il terzo singolo

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 1 Diciamo che la strofa riprende un pò quella di Left On Mars cmq piacevole...fa piacere il suo ritorno.