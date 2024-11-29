WYATT E.: ascolta ''The Diviner's Prayer to the Gods of the Night'' con Nina Saeidi

|
L'artista belga Wyatt E. pubblicherà per l'etichetta Heavy Psych Sounds Records il proprio nuovo album, intitolato Zamāru ultu qereb ziqquratu, Part 1, in data 10 gennaio 2025.
Dalla prossima uscita, il musicista ha tratto il singolo The Diviner's Prayer to the Gods of the Night, arrangiamento e adattamento di un antico testo babilonese usato nelle partiche divinatorie; al brano - ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina - partecipa la cantante iraniana Nina Saeidi, già voce dei Lowen.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist del disco:
1. Qaqqari Lā Târi, Part 1
2. About the Culture of Death (Kerretu Mahrû)
3. Im Lelya
4. The Diviner’s Prayer to the Gods of the Night
5. Ahanu Ersetum