03/12/24
AFTER LAPSE
Pathways

05/12/24
BINARY ORDER
System Recovery May Prove Impossible

06/12/24
TARJA
Rocking Heels Live at Hellfest

06/12/24
AARA
Eiger

06/12/24
DESERT NEAR THE END
Tides of Time

06/12/24
FORNDOM
Moþir

06/12/24
SALTATIO MORTIS
Finsterwacht - Feuer und Erz Edition

06/12/24
OLD FOREST
Graveside

06/12/24
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Veils of Illumination [Ed. fisica]

06/12/24
WITHIN SILENCE
The Eclipse of Worlds

CONCERTI

02/12/24
WILL AND THE PEOPLE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/12/24
FEUERSCHWANZ + ORDEN OGAN + DOMINUM
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

03/12/24
WHEEL
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

03/12/24
WHEEL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/12/24
SÓLSTAFIR
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

03/12/24
WHEEL + MÚR
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

03/12/24
LACHY DOLEY
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

03/12/24
THE KVB
SPAZIO211 VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA, 211 - TORINO

03/12/24
FAST ANIMALS AND SLOW KIDS
HALL, VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

04/12/24
THORNHILL + GRAPHIC NATURE + LOVE IS NOISE
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
CMPT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Na utrini''
02/12/2024 - 15:12 (50 letture)

02/12/2024 - 15:12
CMPT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Na utrini''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/12/2024 - 22:14
ART NATION: ecco il nuovo singolo
02/12/2024 - 22:07
A.M.E.N.: presentano ''Magia'' da ''Argento''
02/12/2024 - 21:59
BONFIRE: a gennaio il nuovo ''Higher Ground''
02/12/2024 - 15:27
PILLAR OF LIGHT: i dettagli di ''Caldera'', ascolta ''Certain End''
02/12/2024 - 15:18
REPUKED: online il video di ''Club Squirting Blood''
30/11/2024 - 22:21
HARKANE: il nuovo ''Argo'' in uscita a metà dicembre
30/11/2024 - 22:14
SALTATIO MORTIS: guarda il video live di ''We Migh Be Giants''
30/11/2024 - 22:08
HAXKAPELL: pubblicano il primo singolo dal prossimo disco
30/11/2024 - 22:02
SUMMONING SATURN VOIDS: a inizio dicembre il disco di esordio, ecco un brano
30/11/2024 - 15:09
PESTILENT HEX: ascolta il nuovo album ''Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow''
 
