CMPT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Na utrini''

|
Il gruppo folk/black metal Cmpt pubblicherà il nuovo album Na utrini il 27 dicembre 2024 tramite Osmose Productions.
The second in the ambitious Balkan black metal trilogy, started with the debut album, “Na utrini” offers a conceptual prequel set before the events of the previous album begin to unfold.
“Utrina” comes from the local vocabulary usually meaning a neglected, uncultivated land that no one pays attention to anymore. It is a desolate piece of land at the end of villages, between fields and forests, roads and marshlands, alienated and abandoned by common folk.
While “Krv i pepeo” carries the symbol of bloodlust, "Na utrini" paves its way in symbols of land, mud and dirt and as such explores the world located on the northern wing of the Danube bank in the lower part of the Pannonian basin.
These wet and muddy lands at the foot of the Carpathians were, for centuries, both home and the grave for numerous empires and civilizations, many of which still have their mark in local folklore, beliefs and toponyms. It was here that the ancestors of the southern Slavs made their last stop before definitively settling on the Balkan Peninsula.
Once again following the night and the local "demon hour" (Serbian: "gluvo doba"), "Na utrini" is a record about the darkness of abandoned places, old ruins, cemeteries, wastelands and liminal spaces that time has forgotten.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Boris Stanić mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Na utrini
2. Oppidum Panuka
3. Mesečina
4. Campus de Maxond
5. Crna voda
6. U raljama košave
7. Kao srp u noći
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ
Inoltre è online il singolo U raljama košave.