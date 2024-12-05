RETROMORPHOSIS: a febbraio l'esordio discografico

|
I Retromorphosis hanno annunciato per il 21 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Season of Mist, del loro disco di esordio Psalmus Mortis.
. Jonas Bryssling (Spawn of Possession) - Chitarra
. Dennis Röndum (Spawn of Possession) - Voce
. Christian Muenzner (Spawn of Possession, ex-Obscura, ex-Necrophagist) - Chitarra
. Erlend Caspersen (Spawn of Possession, The Allseeing, I, Abhorrent) - Basso
. KC Howard (Odius Mortem, ex-Decrepit Birth) - Batteria
Di seguito potete ascoltare Vanished.
Tracklist:
01. Obscure Exordium
02. Vanished
03. Aunt Christie’s Will
04. Never to Awake
05. The Tree
06. Retromorphosis
07. Machine
08. Exalted Splendour