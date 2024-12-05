     
 
05/12/24
BINARY ORDER
System Recovery May Prove Impossible

06/12/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
XX Years of Steel

06/12/24
AARA
Eiger

06/12/24
TARJA
Rocking Heels Live at Hellfest

06/12/24
OLD FOREST
Graveside

06/12/24
SUMMONING SATURN VOIDS
Summoning Saturn Voids

06/12/24
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Veils of Illumination [Ed. fisica]

06/12/24
WITHIN SILENCE
The Eclipse of Worlds

06/12/24
SALTATIO MORTIS
Finsterwacht - Feuer und Erz Edition

06/12/24
THE OLD DEAD TREE
Second Thoughts

CONCERTI

05/12/24
HELMET + GUESTS
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

05/12/24
PAUL DI’ANNO
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)

05/12/24
EMBRACE OF SOULS + DERDIAN + BERIEDIR
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

05/12/24
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/12/24
JUSTIN ADAMS & MAURO DURANTE
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB, VIA BRACCIANENSE 771 - ROMA

05/12/24
ESTRA
CAP10100 - TORINO

06/12/24
KREATOR + ANTHRAX + TESTAMENT
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/12/24
THERAPY?
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

06/12/24
PAUL DI’ANNO
FUORI ORARIO - TANETO (REGGIO EMILIA)

06/12/24
SLUG GORE + OZONE DEHUMANIZER + RESPECT FOR ZERO
DRUNK IN PUBLIC - MORROVALE (MACERATA)
RETROMORPHOSIS: a febbraio l'esordio discografico
05/12/2024 - 17:48 (10 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/12/2024 - 17:48
RETROMORPHOSIS: a febbraio l'esordio discografico
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/12/2024 - 17:43
RYUJIN: in streaming il live video di ''Gekokujio''
05/12/2024 - 17:38
ELVENKING: i dettagli di ''Reader of the Runes - Luna''
05/12/2024 - 17:34
VINSTA: online un nuovo estratto dall'EP acustico
05/12/2024 - 17:15
WARLORD: guarda il video di ''Battle of the Living Dead''
05/12/2024 - 17:08
ELUVEITIE: disponibile il singolo ''Premonition''
05/12/2024 - 17:05
DOMINUM: ascolta ''We Are Forlorn'' da ''The Dead Don't Die''
05/12/2024 - 16:59
AVANTASIA: pubblicato il primo estratto dal nuovo album
05/12/2024 - 12:00
ELLIS MANO BAND: i dettagli e il primo singolo del nuovo album, ''Morph''
05/12/2024 - 11:42
THE WILDHEARTS: ascolta ''Failure is the Mother of Success'' dal prossimo album
05/12/2024 - 11:38
MARK TREMONTI: guarda la clip della titletrack di ''The End Will Show Us How''
 
