CORVUS CORAX: online un brano da ''Tausend Jahre Tanzmusik''

I Corvus Corax hanno reso disponibile, tramite i propri canali social, il lyric video di Trink, Schwester, Trink!. Il brano - che vede la partecipazione di Nadezhda e Vladimir Irdorath - è tratto dal loro nuovo album Tausend Jahre Tanzmusik in uscita il 20 dicembre per la Behßmokum Records.
Tracklist:
01. Tanz, Mägdlein, Tanz!
02. Komm Schenket Ein
03. Ick Minne Dich!
04. Trink, Schwester, Trink!
05. Das Käuzlein
06. In Taberna Secundus
07. Claudite Oculos
08. Feiste Swîn Und Roter Wîn
09. Víkingar