     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Limited Deadition - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/12/24
MORK GRYNING
Fasornas tid

13/12/24
BLUE OYSTER CULT
50th Anniversary Live – Third Night (Live Album)

13/12/24
AFTER LAPSE
Pathways

13/12/24
IN WE FALL
Inner Self

13/12/24
HELLOWEEN
Live at Budokan

13/12/24
MAGIC KINGDOM
Blaze of Rage

13/12/24
HOPE IS A LIE
Hope Is A Lie

13/12/24
ILLUSION FORCE
Halfana

20/12/24
NITRATE
Feel the Heat [Deluxe]

20/12/24
CORVUS CORAX
Tausend Jahre Tanzmusik

CONCERTI

13/12/24
LIZZARD
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

13/12/24
KARMIAN + THE BURNING DOGMA + WALL OF PALEMHOR
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA

13/12/24
DIE EGO + DEUS NEMESI
EXCALIBUR PUB, CORSO GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI 64 - CHIAVARI (GE)

13/12/24
SAVANA FUNK
EREMO CLUB - MOLFETTA (BA)

13/12/24
I HATE MY VILLAGE
URBAN - PERUGIA

13/12/24
HUMULUS + LINGUASERPENTE
VILLA ALBRIZZI MARINI, VIA TERESA RUBELLI 1A - SAN ZENONE DEGLI EZZELINI (TV)

13/12/24
COCKROACHES + DEATH WISHLIST + MONOS + QUETZAL TENANGO
RCCB INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

13/12/24
ABSTRACT CONCRETE + MEATWARE
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO

13/12/24
HUMAN TORNADO + FATE OF FAITH + LVXIFERS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI, 8/B - BOLOGNA

13/12/24
SHARADA + PAQUITA LA GUAPA + AGUANERA
METROPOLIS, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)
LORDI: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ''Limited Deadition''
13/12/2024 - 17:18 (37 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
69
58
70
ARTICOLI
26/04/2013
Live Report
LORDI + REVERSE GRIP + COLLATERAL DAMAGE
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 20/04/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/12/2024 - 17:18
LORDI: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ''Limited Deadition''
02/10/2024 - 15:09
LORDI: una data in Italia in occasione del Lucca Comics & Games
28/12/2023 - 21:21
LORDI: una data a marzo in Italia
31/03/2023 - 16:51
LORDI: ecco la clip di ''Dead Again Jane''
03/03/2023 - 12:10
LORDI: i dettagli di ''ScreamWriters Guild'' e il singolo ''Thing in the Cage''
02/01/2023 - 10:44
LORDI: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
21/11/2022 - 12:02
LORDI: firmano con Atomic Fire Records, nuovo album nel 2023
20/09/2022 - 10:21
LORDI: tre concerti in Italia
31/05/2022 - 18:03
LORDI: ecco il nuovo chitarrista
08/05/2022 - 22:48
LORDI: si separano dal chitarrista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/12/2024 - 18:39
FEUERSCHWANZ: pubblicano il live video di ''Rohirrim''
13/12/2024 - 18:32
SOJOURNER: cambi di formazione e il singolo ''Epitaphs''
13/12/2024 - 18:26
SCALPTURE: annunciato il nuovo ''Landkrieg'' per il 2025
13/12/2024 - 18:17
HESPERIA: disponibile il singolo ''Mons Daemoniacus - Nero Paese De La Scomunica''
13/12/2024 - 18:13
TERRA ATLANTICA: ascolta il singolo natalizio ''Christmas on the Sea''
13/12/2024 - 17:45
ILLUSION FORCE: ecco un nuovo brano
13/12/2024 - 17:37
FRANTIC FEST: annunciata l'edizione 2025
13/12/2024 - 17:33
AIRFORCE: a febbraio il nuovo ''Acts of Madness''
13/12/2024 - 17:30
DRAGONKNIGHT: in streaming un nuovo singolo dal disco di debutto
13/12/2024 - 17:23
MAGNUM: online il live video di ''Days of No Trust''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     