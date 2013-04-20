LORDI: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ''Limited Deadition''

|
I finlandesi Lordi hanno annunciato per il 21 marzo 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite Reigning Phoenix Music, del loro nuovo album Limited Deadition.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Syntax Terror.
Tracklist:
01. SCG XIX The Hexecutioners
02. Legends Are Made Of Clichés
03. Syntax Terror
04. Skelephant In The Room
05. SCGTV Saturday Night Main Event
06. Killharmonic Orchestra
07. Collectable
08. SCGTV Monstersquad Action Figures
09. Fangoria
10. Hellizabeth
11. SCGTV The Hexecutioners Seasion
12. Retropolis
13. Frighteousness
14. SCGTV Crazee Ralph Promo
15. Limited Deadition
16. You Might Be Deceased