TYRAN: disponibile un singolo dal prossimo disco

I Tyran hanno pubblicato, attraverso il canale YouTube della Listenable Records, il lyric video di Protectors of Metal. Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Tyran's Oath in uscita il 31 gennaio 2025.
Tracklist:
01. Protectors Of Metal
02. Bomber
03. Fists Of Iron
04. Assault
05. Thrill Of The Chase
06. Highway Warriors
07. Strike Of The Whip
08. Riot In The Streets
09. Tyran’s Oath
10. Lightning Strikes *
11. Heavy Metal Outlaws (Live at Trveheim Festival 2024) *
12. Strike of the Whip (Live at Keep it True fest 2024) *
(* CD bonus tracks)