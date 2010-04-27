RAVEN: a febbraio esce l'EP ''Can't Take Away the Fire''

I britannici Raven
hanno annunciato per il 14 febbraio 2025 l'uscita di un nuovo EP, Can't Take Away the Fire
.
Il disco, disponibile in edizione limitata a mille copie, sarà preordinabile tramite il sito ufficiale
della band.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Black and Blue
02. Power Hungry
03. Can't Take Away the Fire
04. Gimme a Lie
05. The Wreckage
06. The Power (Live in Clifton, New Jersey, 2022)
07. Architect Of Fear (Live in Erlangen, Germany, 1991)
08. Don't Need Your Money (Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1984)