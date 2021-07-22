CHRIS HARMS: in arrivo l'album solista del cantante dei Lord of the Lost

|
Il cantante dei Lord of the Lost Chris Harms ha annunciato per il 31 gennaio 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del suo disco di esordio come solista intitolato 1980.
Di seguito potete ascoltare I Love You.
Tracklist:
01. I Love You
02. She Called Me Diaval
03. Somewhere Between Heaven And Armageddon
04. Missed Call
05. Madonna Of The Night (feat. Sven Friedrich)
06. Lunamor
07. Parallax
08. Past Pain
09. The Grey Machines (feat. Ronan Harris)
10. Vagueness Of Faith
11. May This Be Your Last Battlefield