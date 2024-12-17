     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/12/24
NITRATE
Feel the Heat [Deluxe]

20/12/24
CORVUS CORAX
Tausend Jahre Tanzmusik

20/12/24
PANDEMIC
Phantoms

27/12/24
CMPT
Na Utrini

27/12/24
RAUHBEIN
Adrenalin

27/12/24
DOMINUM
The Dead Don`t Die

03/01/25
PATRIARKH
Prophet Ilja

03/01/25
PATRIARKH
ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ

10/01/25
BERIEDIR
Liminal Spaces

10/01/25
EX DEO
Year of the Four Emperors [EP]

CONCERTI

18/12/24
FAST ANIMALS AND SLOW KIDS
TEATRO CARTIERE CARRARA – FIRENZE

18/12/24
PFM
TEATRO CORSO, CORSO DEL POPOLO 30 - MESTRE (VE)

19/12/24
JACK SAVORETTI
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

19/12/24
SLIFT
MONK , VIA GIUSEPPE MIRRI 35 - ROMA

19/12/24
I HATE MY VILLAGE + PAINTED VEIN
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

19/12/24
BLUES & JETTA
SANTOMATO LIVE, VIA MONTALESE 25/A - PISTOIA

20/12/24
FAST ANIMALS AND SLOW KIDS
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

20/12/24
EDOARDO BENNATO
TEATRO DELLE MUSE - ANCONA

20/12/24
SAVANA FUNK
THE CAGE THEATRE, VIA DEL VECCHIO LAZZERETTO 20 - LIVORNO

20/12/24
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + SUN OF THE SUNS + SPIRITUAL DECEPTION
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)
TIGERLEECH: firmano con Octopus Rising, ecco un brano
18/12/2024 - 17:30 (42 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/12/2024 - 17:30
TIGERLEECH: firmano con Octopus Rising, ecco un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/12/2024 - 17:34
DEATHLESS LEGACY: i dettagli di ''Damnatio Aeterna''
18/12/2024 - 17:25
PERFECT PLAN: annunciato il nuovo ''Heart of a Lion''
18/12/2024 - 17:04
SATCHVAI BAND: quattro date in Italia la prossima estate
18/12/2024 - 16:58
HANGING GARDEN: previsto per marzo il nuovo EP ''The Unending''
18/12/2024 - 16:56
DEATH SS: online il singolo ''Out to Get Me''
18/12/2024 - 16:40
EX DEO: a gennaio il nuovo EP, ascolta ''Vespasianus''
18/12/2024 - 16:32
THE 7TH GUILD: presentato il primo singolo ''Holy Land''
18/12/2024 - 12:10
GINEVRA: ascolta l'inedita ''Let Freedom Ring''
18/12/2024 - 11:56
ANFITRITE: i dettagli del nuovo disco in studio ''Clitemnestra''
17/12/2024 - 19:27
SINNER RAGE: a febbraio il loro esordio su disco, ecco un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     