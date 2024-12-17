TIGERLEECH: firmano con Octopus Rising, ecco un brano

|
Paris based stoner outfit TIGERLEECH announce their signing to Argonauta Records (un)parallel label Octopus Rising. As a celebration of this day, the band is excited to reveal the first single and videoclip of the song “When You Cross the Border”.
Formed in 2013, TIGERLEECH oscillates between stoner, hard-core and sludge style. The band produces powerful, brutal and uncompromising music. A big, fat, supercharged sound.
After 2 eps (2014, 2017), the band releases its first self-produced album "The Edge of the End" in 2019. The reviews are ultra positive. TIGERLEECH set off to defend it throughout France.
2020 puts a stop to all planned dates; in the meantime the band is working on new compositions.
TIGERLEECH recorded their second album "Melancholy bridge" in February 2021. This album is darker, slower, more intense but no less melodic. The band asserts and refines its style, acquiring greater maturity and mastery.
Signed to the MetO Music label, the album was released in 2021. The band hits the road to support the album in 2022 (Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lyon, Hellfest Off Festival, Napalm Festival, opening for Ecstatic Vision in Paris, ...).
After adding a second guitarist and working on new compositions, the band will released its third album “Bicephalous” in early 2025 on the Octopus Rising label.