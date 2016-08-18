UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: a febbraio una nuova versione per il quarantennale di ''Balls to the Wall''

Udo Dirkschneider
ha annunciato per il 28 febbraio 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite Reigning Phoenix Music
, di una versione celebrativa di Balls to the Wall
per il suo quarantesimo anniversario.
Tutti i brani vedranno la presenza di illustri ospiti.
Tracklist:01. Balls To The Wall [w. Joakim Broden]
02. London Leatherboys [w. Biff Byford]
03. Fight It Back [w. Mille Petrozza]
04. Head Over Heels [w. Nils Molin]
05. Losing More Than You've Ever Had [w. Sortofbedman]
06. Love Child [w. Ylva Eriksson]
07. Turn Me On [w. Danko Jones]
08. Losers And Winners [w. Dee Snider]
09. Guardian Of The Night [w. Tim Ripper Owens]
10. Winter Dreams [w. Doro]