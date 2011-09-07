CLOVEN HOOF: è scomparso l'ex-cantante Russ North

|
I Cloven Hoof hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, la scomparsa del loro ex-cantante Russ North all'età di 59 anni.
Al momento non sono state rese note le cause della morte.
Di seguito le parole di Lee Andre Payne:
Just had some tragic news, sadly Russ North has passed away. His fantastic vocals on "Dominator” and “A Sultans Ransom” will never be forgotten, and will always serve as a testimony to his vast singing talent. Condolences to his family in this sad time. God bless Russ, you were world class! Lee.