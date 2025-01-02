     
 
10/01/25
THE HALO EFFECT
March of the Undead

10/01/25
WYATT E.
Zamāru ultu qereb ziqquratu, Part 1

10/01/25
MALIA
One Grass Skirt to London

10/01/25
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
Keep Planting Flowers

10/01/25
EX DEO
Year of the Four Emperors [EP]

10/01/25
TREMONTI
The End Will Show Us How

10/01/25
BERIEDIR
Liminal Spaces

14/01/25
RUDRA
Antithesis

14/01/25
CRIMSON STORM
Livin on the Bad Side

17/01/25
Haxkapell
Om Jordens Blod och Urgravens Grepp

CONCERTI

04/01/25
I HATE MY VILLAGE
EREMO CLUB, S.P. MOLFETTA, VIA GIOVINAZZO, KM 779 - MOLFETTA (BA)

04/01/25
RUNOVER + MHELA + DEATH OF THE VILLAINS
BORDERLINE PISA, VIA GIOVANNI CARMIGNANI 10 - PISA

04/01/25
SPLEEN
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

04/01/25
GRACE DARKLING
MUSIC FACTORY LIVE, VIA DIRITTA 9 -CREMONA

04/01/25
THE UOZARD
ARAN ISLAND, VIA BARBERINESE 79/81 - CAMPI BISENZIO (FI)

05/01/25
I HATE MY VILLAGE
LIZARD CLUB, SS7, 12 - CASERTA

05/01/25
GRACE DARKLING
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

05/01/25
NOAGE + KARON + guest
LET IT BEER, PIAZZA DELLE CROCIATE 26/28 - ROMA

05/01/25
ISAAK + THE MAGOGAS + LATE!
BLOOM, VIA EUGENIO CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

10/01/25
FROZEN CROWN + ELETTRA STORM
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)
VORAATH: annunciano la scomparsa del batterista
03/01/2025 - 17:36 (46 letture)

03/01/2025 - 17:36
VORAATH: annunciano la scomparsa del batterista
