VORAATH: annunciano la scomparsa del batterista

Il sito online Heavy Consequence ha riportato che il batterista degli americani Voraath Joshua Nassaru Wardè morto, all'età di 37 anni, nella notte del 31 dicembre a causa di un incidente stradale.
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a famigliari e amici del musicista.
Joshua Nassaru Ward — drummer for the rising North Carolina death metal band Voraath — was killed along with three others by a drunk driver on New Year’s Eve.
The tragic incident took place in Greenville, South Carolina, just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night (December 31st). The 37-year-old Ward, his fiancee Zelena, and two others were pulling out a driveway in a Subaru SUV when they were struck by a 2012 BMW driven by 31-year-old Nicholas Shane Meeks.
The crash sent the Subaru off the road and into a tree, killing all four occupants of Ward’s vehicle. Meeks was detained and charged on four counts of felony DUI. He is being held without bond.
According to Greenville News, Meeks had been driving with a suspended license, having been booked on DUI charges for a separate incident in March 2024.