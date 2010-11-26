     
 
AMORPHIS: al lavoro sul nuovo album
05/01/2025 - 21:33 (129 letture)

★Andrea★
Lunedì 6 Gennaio 2025, 18.03.20
1
Notizia eccellente
RECENSIONI
80
80
83
82
70
75
80
88
s.v.
70
79
85
95
83
77
ARTICOLI
17/02/2019
Live Report
AMORPHIS + SOILWORK + JINJER + NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Live Club - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 12/02/2019
16/04/2016
Live Report
AMORPHIS
Fabrique, Milano (MI), 11/04/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
22/04/2013
Intervista
AMORPHIS
Gli aedi del "lirismo finnico"
11/12/2011
Intervista
AMORPHIS
L’inizio dei tempi è lontano
20/11/2011
Live Report
AMORPHIS + LEPROUS + NAHEMAH
Alcatraz, Milano, 16/11/2011
04/12/2010
Live Report
AMORPHIS + ORPHANED LAND + GHOST BRIGADE
Estragon, Bologna, 26/11/2010
 
