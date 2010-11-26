AMORPHIS: al lavoro sul nuovo album

10/01/25
THE HALO EFFECT
March of the Undead
10/01/25
WYATT E.
Zamāru ultu qereb ziqquratu, Part 1
10/01/25
MALIA
One Grass Skirt to London
10/01/25
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
Keep Planting Flowers
10/01/25
EX DEO
Year of the Four Emperors [EP]
10/01/25
TREMONTI
The End Will Show Us How
10/01/25
BERIEDIR
Liminal Spaces
14/01/25
RUDRA
Antithesis
14/01/25
CRIMSON STORM
Livin on the Bad Side
17/01/25
Haxkapell
Om Jordens Blod och Urgravens Grepp
09/01/25
BLUES FOR PINO
BLUE NOTE - MILANO
10/01/25
FROZEN CROWN + ELETTRA STORM
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)
10/01/25
LLEROY + DIEVEL + KHA!
COX18, VIA CONCHETTA 18 - MILANO
10/01/25
DIAFRAMMA
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)
10/01/25
CIRCLES OF WITCHES + SOLAR MANTRA + STONED TALES
METROPOLIS, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)
11/01/25
DEATH SS
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE
11/01/25
SMOKING FIELDS + EN.MA + LIFE IN BETWEEN
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA
11/01/25
FULCI
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO
12/01/25
TESSERACT + NOVELISTS
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA
13/01/25
TESSERACT + NOVELISTS
ORION LIVE CLUB - CIAMPINO (ROMA)
Greetings from Denmark! Here we are, recording our 15th album with Jacob Hansen as a producer. This time, we wanted to break our usual formula and explore new productive nuances. It’s inspiring to be here, and the next couple of months will reveal how Amorphis will sound in 2025. pic.twitter.com/kkGo3jtp8f— Amorphis (@amorphis) January 5, 2025
