ANGUS MCSIX: pubblicato il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''6666''

Il progetto power metal di Angus McSix
ha realizzato un video ufficiale per il nuovo singolo 6666
pubblicato tramite Napalm Records
. True to the motto #onebetter, ANGUS McSIX doesn't settle for 666 — no, it has to be 6666. The new song includes everything that made the album „ANGUS McSIX and the Sword of Power“ the most successful power metal debut of all time in 2023, skyrocketing to number 10 on the German Album Charts, but it also holds a few surprises:At the start, Angus McSix (Thomas Winkler / ex-GLORYHAMMER) is overwhelmed by the dark Seebulon (Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann / ORDEN OGAN) and his horde of orcs. He is frozen and taken to an unknown location. Telepathically, he manages to call his brother Adam for help before his voice fades into eternity. Adam hears him and sets off immediately. Although he doesn’t know where Angus is, he knows he can locate him with the “power of the Six”.
And so, Thomas Winkler, who is stepping back to spend more time with his family, passes the sword to exceptional vocalist Sam Nyman (MANIMAL).
“It was a tough decision to go down this path, and even harder to find a suitable singer,” explains Winkler. “But we created such an amazing project with ANGUS McSIX that we didn’t want to let it die. I’m glad we found Sam and am absolutely thrilled with his vocal performance.”“You can’t replace a Thomas Winkler, which is why we didn’t search for the next 'Angus.' Sam brings his own style, so he needed his own character: Adam McSix,” explains Seeb.
Amidst this shocking news, it’s easy to overlook that "6666" is an absolute hit with earworm qualities and, deservedly, was chosen as the first single from the upcoming, yet-untitled, album.Guitar amazon Thalestris (Thalia Bellazecca, ex-FROZEN CROWN, PRIMAL FEAR) continues to be part of the lineup, with "Ork Zero" (Gerit Lamm, ex-XANDRIA) now on drums. What happened to Skaw? We’ll likely find out in the next video clip.
"6666" was once again written, produced, mixed, and mastered by multi-Top 3 producer Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann at his Greenman Studios. Levermann also took on the role of director for the music video this time.
The new album is planned for early 2026, but first, there will be two major tours! In January/February, ANGUS McSIX will be the main support on ORDEN OGAN’s Tour of Fear.
La band ha intenzione di pubblicare il seguito del debutto nel 2026.
Ricordiamo inoltre l'unica data
italiana del gruppo insieme a WInd Rose
e Orden Ogan
.