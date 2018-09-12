     
 
La copertina del disco
17/01/25
SARCATOR
Swarming Angels & Flies

17/01/25
A.M.E.N.
Argento

17/01/25
HESPERIA
Fra li monti sibillini

17/01/25
Haxkapell
Om Jordens Blod och Urgravens Grepp

17/01/25
AXETASY
Withering Tides

17/01/25
TIME RIFT
In Flight

17/01/25
DARK FORTRESS
Anthems from Beyond the Grave [Live Album]

17/01/25
DRAGONKNIGHT
Legions

17/01/25
GRAVE DIGGER
Bone Collector

17/01/25
THE BIG DEAL
Electrified

15/01/25
DARK FUNERAL + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO + KAMI NO IKARI
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

17/01/25
SCALA MERCALLI
MONSTERS A-LIVE CLUB, VIA DINO SACCENTI 31/33 - PRATO

17/01/25
WITHIN DESTRUCTION
EL BARRIO - TORINO

17/01/25
GIORGIO CANALI & ROSSOFUOCO
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

17/01/25
BREAK ME DOWN + SKW + WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW
ROCK\'N\'ROLL CLUB, VIA MAGENTA 77 - RHO

17/01/25
INVERNOIR + ROME IN MONOCHROME + EVERLASTING SLUMBER
METROPOLIS, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)

17/01/25
SRL + LOCULO + VOX INFERI + NECROFILI
CLUB HOUSE FREEDOM, VIA DI BRAVA 132 - ROMA

17/01/25
ZU
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

17/01/25
DAIMON + NÀRESH RAN
TEATRO LINGUAGGICREATIVI, VIA EUGENIO VILLORESI 26 - MILANO

18/01/25
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS
PALCO 19, VIA OSPEDALE 19 - ASTI
IN THE WOODS...: ecco i dettagli di ''Otra'', guarda un video
15/01/2025 - 12:01 (143 letture)

Rob Fleming
Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2025, 12.49.39
1
Bel pezzo. Con le clean vocals poi mi sono sempre piaciuti (anche se il live recensito ha dei momenti per me imbarazzanti).
78
s.v.
93
95
93
15/01/2025 - 12:01
IN THE WOODS...: ecco i dettagli di ''Otra'', guarda un video
20/07/2023 - 09:02
IN THE WOODS...: con i Saturnus per una data in Italia
11/11/2022 - 10:18
IN THE WOODS...: ascolta il singolo ''Master of None''
10/10/2022 - 10:41
IN THE WOODS...: disponibile la nuova ''A Wonderful Crisis''
28/09/2022 - 18:01
IN THE WOODS...: annunciano il nuovo album ''Diversum''
10/01/2022 - 15:08
IN THE WOODS...: presentano il nuovo cantante
13/05/2019 - 20:01
IN THE WOODS...: ecco i dettagli dello show di Milano
08/04/2019 - 19:58
IN THE WOODS...: live il 20 luglio a Milano
24/10/2018 - 14:49
IN THE WOODS...: ascolta un nuovo brano
12/09/2018 - 14:07
IN THE WOODS...: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
15/01/2025 - 16:13
SCALPTURE: in streaming ''Landsknecht'' dal nuovo album
15/01/2025 - 16:02
THE 7TH GUILD: ascolta il nuovo brano
15/01/2025 - 15:57
SABATON: in arrivo a marzo sulle piattaforme streaming il film ''The War To End All Wars – The Movie
15/01/2025 - 15:40
HEXECUTOR: i dettagli del nuovo album e il singolo ''Paol Goz''
15/01/2025 - 10:19
GINGER EVIL: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo del disco di debutto ''The Way It Burns''
15/01/2025 - 10:11
BENTHOS: la formazione italiana pubblica l'inedita ''Pure''
15/01/2025 - 10:04
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: guarda la clip di ''Someone Who Can'' dal nuovo disco
15/01/2025 - 09:11
ZERO ABSOLU: il debutto ''La Saignée'' a fine gennaio, ascolta un estratto
15/01/2025 - 09:01
CRYPTOSIS: i dettagli di ''Celestial Death'', online il video di ''Reign Of Infinite''
15/01/2025 - 08:58
REVENGE (CAN): ascolta la nuova ''Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown)''
 
