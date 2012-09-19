     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/01/25
SARCATOR
Swarming Angels & Flies

17/01/25
A.M.E.N.
Argento

17/01/25
HESPERIA
Fra li monti sibillini

17/01/25
Haxkapell
Om Jordens Blod och Urgravens Grepp

17/01/25
AXETASY
Withering Tides

17/01/25
TIME RIFT
In Flight

17/01/25
DARK FORTRESS
Anthems from Beyond the Grave [Live Album]

17/01/25
DRAGONKNIGHT
Legions

17/01/25
GRAVE DIGGER
Bone Collector

17/01/25
THE BIG DEAL
Electrified

CONCERTI

15/01/25
DARK FUNERAL + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO + KAMI NO IKARI
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

17/01/25
SCALA MERCALLI
MONSTERS A-LIVE CLUB, VIA DINO SACCENTI 31/33 - PRATO

17/01/25
WITHIN DESTRUCTION
EL BARRIO - TORINO

17/01/25
GIORGIO CANALI & ROSSOFUOCO
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

17/01/25
BREAK ME DOWN + SKW + WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW
ROCK\'N\'ROLL CLUB, VIA MAGENTA 77 - RHO

17/01/25
INVERNOIR + ROME IN MONOCHROME + EVERLASTING SLUMBER
METROPOLIS, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)

17/01/25
SRL + LOCULO + VOX INFERI + NECROFILI
CLUB HOUSE FREEDOM, VIA DI BRAVA 132 - ROMA

17/01/25
ZU
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

17/01/25
DAIMON + NÀRESH RAN
TEATRO LINGUAGGICREATIVI, VIA EUGENIO VILLORESI 26 - MILANO

18/01/25
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS
PALCO 19, VIA OSPEDALE 19 - ASTI
SABATON: in arrivo a marzo sulle piattaforme streaming il film ''The War To End All Wars – The Movie
15/01/2025 - 15:57 (52 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
67
72
80
75
82
76
78
75
70
75
76
65
ARTICOLI
03/09/2022
Live Report
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + BEAST IN BLACK + MOONLIGHT HAZE
Metal Music Festival, Ippodromo SNAI (MI), 27/08/2022
12/03/2022
Intervista
SABATON
La Storia è fatta di storie
31/01/2020
Live Report
SABATON + APOCALYPTICA + AMARANTHE
Alcatraz, Milano, 28/01/2020
31/01/2017
Live Report
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 25/01/2017
17/08/2016
Intervista
SABATON
A tu per tu con Joakim Broden
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
01/05/2014
Intervista
SABATON
I nuovi eroi - A tu per tu con Pär Sundström
23/09/2012
Live Report
SABATON + ELUVEITIE + WISDOM
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/09/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/01/2025 - 15:57
SABATON: in arrivo a marzo sulle piattaforme streaming il film ''The War To End All Wars – The Movie
21/10/2024 - 11:36
SABATON: al lavoro su un nuovo album
09/02/2024 - 10:04
SABATON: annunciato il ritorno di Thobbe Englund
20/01/2024 - 18:16
SABATON: si separano da Tommy Johansson
03/01/2024 - 22:20
SABATON: a breve in studio per il nuovo album, svelano i piani per l'anniversario della band
18/11/2023 - 12:56
SABATON: in studio di registrazione nel 2024
13/06/2023 - 21:38
SABATON: a novembre la premiere del loro film in collaborazione con musei da tutto il mondo
14/04/2023 - 15:05
SABATON: guarda il video di ''1916'' dal nuovo EP
06/04/2023 - 09:14
SABATON: uscirà a metà aprile l'EP ''Stories From the Werstern Front''
07/03/2023 - 00:40
NANOWAR OF STEEL: il video di ''Pasadena 1994'' con Joakim Broden dei Sabaton
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/01/2025 - 16:13
SCALPTURE: in streaming ''Landsknecht'' dal nuovo album
15/01/2025 - 16:02
THE 7TH GUILD: ascolta il nuovo brano
15/01/2025 - 15:40
HEXECUTOR: i dettagli del nuovo album e il singolo ''Paol Goz''
15/01/2025 - 12:01
IN THE WOODS...: ecco i dettagli di ''Otra'', guarda un video
15/01/2025 - 10:19
GINGER EVIL: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo del disco di debutto ''The Way It Burns''
15/01/2025 - 10:11
BENTHOS: la formazione italiana pubblica l'inedita ''Pure''
15/01/2025 - 10:04
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: guarda la clip di ''Someone Who Can'' dal nuovo disco
15/01/2025 - 09:11
ZERO ABSOLU: il debutto ''La Saignée'' a fine gennaio, ascolta un estratto
15/01/2025 - 09:01
CRYPTOSIS: i dettagli di ''Celestial Death'', online il video di ''Reign Of Infinite''
15/01/2025 - 08:58
REVENGE (CAN): ascolta la nuova ''Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown)''
 
