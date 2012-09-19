SABATON: in arrivo a marzo sulle piattaforme streaming il film ''The War To End All Wars – The Movie

|
I Sabaton hanno annunciato che il prossimo 11 marzo arriverà sulle piattaforme di streaming - Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV e YouTube Movies - il loro film animato The War To End All Wars – The Movie
Founded in 1999 in Falun, Sweden, Sabaton is a five-piece band recognised for its fact-based music about history.
After years of dedication, research, and collaboration with Yarnhub, a renowned animation studio specialising in historical storytelling, “The War To End All Wars – The Movie” was born.
This 67-minute-long animated musical motion picture takes viewers on a captivating journey through the harrowing and heroic stories of World War 1. It brings to life the remarkable and often untold experiences of those who lived through the Great War. Inspired by the narratives behind the songs of Sabaton’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars”, the film blends historical accuracy with creative artistry, all supported by a powerful musical score. These stories carry deep meaning and are presented in a unique and engaging format.
“The War To End All Wars – The Movie” formed part of a significant charity initiative launched by Sabaton in 2023, titled “History Rocks”. The initiative was created to emphasise the importance of history and encourage communities to engage with and support their local museums. As part of this effort, Sabaton donated this animated film to 140 museums, ranging from small local gems to internationally recognised institutions across 30 territories. These museums showcased the film on their premises, with some organising entire events around the screenings. The initiative not only boosted their global visibility but also connected them with a vibrant and enthusiastic new audience.