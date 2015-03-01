     
 
TEMPERANCE: i dettagli del nuovo live album
17/01/2025 - 10:31 (57 letture)

28/01/2020
Live Report
TEMPERANCE + SINHERESY + STARSICK SYSTEM
Astro Club, Fontanafredda (PN), 24/01/2020
14/01/2020
Intervista
TEMPERANCE
La band ci presenta Viridian
02/07/2018
Intervista
TEMPERANCE
Tra Giove e le lune, un’opportunità per la scena
16/03/2017
Live Report
OVERTURES + TEMPERANCE + ANCIENT MYTH
Rock Town, Cordenons (PN), 12/03/2017
01/10/2016
Intervista
TEMPERANCE
Il caldo abbraccio dell'arte e della Terra
16/09/2016
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + TEMPERANCE
Palabam, Mantova, 12/09/2016
21/06/2015
Live Report
SLIPKNOT + AT THE GATES + TEMPERANCE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 16/06/2015
01/03/2015
Intervista
TEMPERANCE
A tu per tu con la band italiana
 
