TEMPERANCE: i dettagli del nuovo live album

I Temperance hanno annunciato per il 14 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo Live Album From Hermitage to Europe.
Di seguito trovate il brano Daruma.
Tracklist:
01. Intro (live)
02. Daruma (live)
03. The Last Hope in a World of Hopes (live)
04. No Return (live)
05. A Hero Reborn (live)
06. Welcome To Hermitage (live)
07. Glorious (live)
08. Start Another Round (live)
09. Darkness Is Just A Drawing (live)
10. Into The Void (live)
11. Diamanti (live)
12. Of Jupiter And Moons (live)
13. Pure Life Unfolds (live)