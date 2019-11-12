     
 
The Light That Burns the Sky - Album Cover
24/01/25
TORMENTOR TYRANT
Excessive Escalation of Cruelty

24/01/25
MOGWAI
The Bad Fire

24/01/25
UNREQVITED
A Pathway to the Moon

24/01/25
THIN LIZZY
Acoustic Sessions

24/01/25
NEKOMATA
Euphoria

24/01/25
LABYRINTH
In the Vanishing Echoes of Goodbye

24/01/25
TRISHULA
Becoming the Enemy

24/01/25
BUMBLEFOOT
Bumblefoot ...Returns!

24/01/25
THE FERRYMEN
Iron Will

24/01/25
BONFIRE
Higher Ground

19/01/25
PSYCHONAUT 4 + SUPPORT
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

19/01/25
NOVERTE + DAGERMAN + ASHEEN HANDS
COA T28, VIA DEI TRANSITI 28 - MILANO

21/01/25
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA PETRASSI), VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 - ROMA

22/01/25
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

22/01/25
SAVANA FUNK
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

23/01/25
TRAITRS
ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

24/01/25
PADOVA BLACK METAL FEST III
GRIND HOUSE CLUB, VIA GIACINTO ANDREA LONGHIN 37 - PADOVA

24/01/25
ROCKETS
TEATRO ASTRA - SCHIO (VI)

24/01/25
KINGCROW + GHOST ON MARS + HEARTACHE
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

24/01/25
REVERIE + PUT PÚRANA + DAGERMAN
SOS FORNACE, VIA RISORGIMENTO 18 - RHO
ARION: i dettagli del nuovo album
18/01/2025 - 22:36 (52 letture)

