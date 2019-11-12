ARION: i dettagli del nuovo album

|
I finlandesi Arion hanno annunciato per il 28 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album The Light That Burns the Sky.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Like a Phoenix I Will Rise.
Tracklist:
01. The Darkest Day
02. The Light That Burns The Sky
03. Like The Phoenix I Will Rise
04. Wings Of Twilight [feat. Melissa Bonny]
05. Burning In The Skies
06. From An Empire To A Fall
07. Wildfire
08. Blasphemous Paradise
09. Black Swan
10. In The Heart Of The Sea
11. Into The Hands Of Fate