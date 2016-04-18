PISSGRAVE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Malignant Worthlessness''

|
I deathster Pissgrave pubblicheranno il nuovo album Malignant Worthlessness il 21 aprile 2025 tramite Profound Lore Records.
The new PISSGRAVE album “Malignant Worthlessness” will be unleashed Feb 21. Pre-orders now live on all formats and new track “Heaping Pile of Electrified Gore” streaming everywhere.
“Malignant Worthelssness” completes the PISSGRAVE trilogy begun with 2015’s “Suicide Euphoria” and its successor “Posthumous Humiliation” culminating in PISSGRAVE’s most punishing, deranged, and blasphemous release yet. “Malignant Worthelssness” will serve its purpose as a calamity by unleashing total blight to the modern death metal current.
Produced once again by the band’s longtime conspirator Arthur Rizk.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. In Heretic Blood Christened
2. Three Degrees of Darkness
3. Malignant Worthlessness
4. Heaping Pile of Electrified Gore
5. Dissident Amputator
6. Interment Orgy
7. Ignominy of Putrefaction
8. Lamentation of Weeping Wounds
9. Mystical Obscenities
Inoltre è online il primo estratto In Heretic Blood Christened.