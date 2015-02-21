     
 
TRICK OR TREAT: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Ghosted''
20/01/2025 - 17:08 (107 letture)

Cristiano Elros
Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2025, 23.54.18
2
Vero, gran bel pezzo questo.
fasanez
Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2025, 19.44.59
1
Questa è veramente bella. suonata bene e cantata ancora meglio. Kiske ne sarebbe sicuramente orgoglioso!
RECENSIONI
75
86
83
79
71
72
ARTICOLI
13/04/2017
Live Report
SECRET SPHERE + DGM + TRICK OR TREAT + SKELETOON
The Triumvirate Tour - Officine Sonore, Vercelli (VC)- 08/04/2017
13/01/2017
Live Report
TRICK OR TREAT + SOUL SELLER + HELL`S GUARDIAN
Mephisto Rock Cafe, Lu Monferrato (AL) - 06/01/2017
16/07/2016
Intervista
TRICK OR TREAT
Non è una sfiga essere italiani!
26/02/2015
Live Report
ELVENKING + TRICK OR TREAT
Live23, Bosco Marengo (AL), 21/02/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/01/2025 - 17:08
TRICK OR TREAT: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Ghosted''
27/12/2024 - 13:37
TRICK OR TREAT: previsto per il mese di aprile il nuovo disco
19/01/2024 - 09:16
TRICK OR TREAT: un tour coi Nanowar of Steel e conferma all`Adunata di Feudalesimo e Libertà
26/12/2023 - 21:36
TRICK OR TREAT: ecco il lyric video di ''When the Lights... (Santa’s in Trouble)''
29/11/2023 - 23:32
TRICK OR TREAT: guarda il live video di 'Aquarius. Diamond Dust'
09/11/2023 - 15:02
TRICK OR TREAT: i dettagli di ''A Creepy Night Live'' e il nuovo singolo con Chiara Tricarico
22/07/2023 - 12:58
NEMETON CELTIC FEST: il prossimo fine settimana a Campogalliano con Trick or Treat ed altri
20/07/2023 - 11:10
TRICK OR TREAT: si separano dal proprio batterista, annunciato il sostituto
07/12/2022 - 10:27
METAL CARNIVAL: nuovo festival a Bologna con headliner i Trick or Treat
05/12/2022 - 15:20
SCARLET RECORDS FEST: i dettagli dell'edizione 2022 con Vision Divine e Trick or Treat
