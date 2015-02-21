TRICK OR TREAT: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Ghosted''

Il gruppo power metal Trick or Treat
ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Ghosted
in pubblicazione il 25 aprile 2025 tramite Scarlet Records
. La release è stata prodotta insieme a Simone Mularoni
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Alle Conti
mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Lost In The Haunted House (intro)
2. Craven Road
3. Bloodmoon
4. Ghosted
5. Dance With The Dancing Clown
6. Polybius
7. Evil Dead Never Sleeps
8. Return To Monkey Island
9. Make A Difference
10. The 13th
11. Bitter Dreams
.