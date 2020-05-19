SEPULCHRAL CURSE: a febbraio il nuovo ''Crimson Moon Evocations'', ascolta un singolo

|
I deathster Sepulchral Curse pubblicherà il nuovo album Crimson Moon Evocations il 28 febbraio 2025 tramite Dark Descent Records.
Finland's Sepulchral Curse returns with their third full-length "Crimson Moon Evocations" out 28 Feb 2025 on CD/LP/CS and digital formats through Dark Descent Records.
"Sepulchral Curses’ third full-length Crimson Moon Evocations paints a vivid portrait of a band at their creative and productive peak. On their Dark Descent Records debut, the Turku quintet demonstrate unmatched ferocity and craftmanship, cementing their place at the very zenith of the global blackened death metal scene.
As with many Finnish death metal pioneers, the band incorporates a distinctive sense of weirdness, blending diverse influences in crafting a sound that’s unmistakably their own. “The backbone is death metal,” states vocalist Kari Kankaanpää, “but we’ve never shied away from exploring new inspirations and influences, which shape the unique edge synonymous with Sepulchral Curse. Music needs to be dark, heavy and furious!”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la trakclist è la seguente:
1. Wildfires
2. House of The Black Moon
3. The Locust Scar
4. Beneath The Dismal Tides
5. Empress of The Dead
6. The Currents of Chaos
7. Crimson Passages
Inoltre è online il singolo House of The Black Moon.