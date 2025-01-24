GREY AURA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Zwart vierkant - Slotstuk''

|
Il gruppo avant-garde black metal Grey Aura pubblicherà il nuovo album Zwart vierkant: Slotstuk il 28 marzo 2025 tramite Avantgarde Music.
Dutch avantgarde metal outfit Grey Aura is back with their third full-length studio album! Four years after the acclaimed "Zwart vierkant", the Utrecht-based quartet is ready to release "Zwart vierkant: Slotstuk", a new, unpredictable journey through art and music.
"Zwart vierkant: Slotstuk" (Black Square: Finale, Final Piece) continues Grey Aura’s journey into the intersection of abstract art and psychological disintegration. Building on themes from their 2021 album, ‘Zwart vierkant,’ the new work delves into the second half of Ruben Wijlacker’s novel, 'De protodood in zwarte haren'. This story follows Pedro, a 20th-century Modernist painter whose attempt to dismantle physical reality through abstraction leads him to the brink of madness.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Daken als kiezen
2. De ideologische seance
3. Een uithangbord van wanhoop
4. Opgehangen afgrond
5. Nachten zonder dagen
6. Waarin de dood haar kust
7. De stem, nu als zeeboezem
8. Natalia Goncharova
9. Moordend ongeluk
10. Tussenspel: Stille zon
11. Slotstuk
Inoltre è online il singolo Opgehangen afgrond.