07/02/25
SAOR
Amidst the Ruins

07/02/25
BERLIAL
Nourishing the Disaster to Come

07/02/25
MARKO HIETALA
Roses from the Deep

07/02/25
SABER
Lost in Flames

07/02/25
-(16)-
Guides For The Misguided

07/02/25
JINJER
Duél

07/02/25
EREB ALTOR
Hälsingemörker

07/02/25
OBSCURA
A Sonication

07/02/25
THUNDERMOTHER
Dirty & Divine

07/02/25
DREAM THEATER
Parasomnia

01/02/25
ROME
REVOLUTION LIVE CLUB - COLCERESA (VI)

01/02/25
THE RUMJACKS
ARCI TOM, PIAZZA TOM BENETOLLO 1 - MANTOVA

01/02/25
GHIGO RENZULLI
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI, 8/B - BOLOGNA

01/02/25
NECRODEATH + DOOMRAISER + FUNERAL MANTRA + INFERNALIEN
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

01/02/25
PSYCHODELICE FEST
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

01/02/25
GAME OVER + DAMNATION
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

01/02/25
WITCHUNTER + AXEBLADE
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66/B - TORINO

01/02/25
ROOR EXPLO + FINEVITA + LACERHATE + SKULLD
C.S.A.PACÌ PACIANA - BERGAMO

01/02/25
MACHINE GUN KELLY + GOTHAM
SPAZIO AUTOGESTITO BABILONIA, VIA STERIA 24D - CERVO (IM)

01/02/25
PLOHO + ECHOES IN MIND + LORD GEN\'O
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
RED FANG: dettagli e singolo della raccolta ''Deep Cuts''
01/02/2025 - 11:37 (48 letture)

02/12/2017
Live Report
MASTODON + RED FANG + RUSSIAN CIRCLES
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 27/11/2017
22/06/2011
Live Report
THE OCEAN + INTRONAUT + RED FANG + EARTHSHIP
Circolo Magnolia, Segrate (MI), 13/06/2011
 
01/02/2025 - 11:37
RED FANG: dettagli e singolo della raccolta ''Deep Cuts''
29/10/2021 - 10:39
RED FANG: ecco la clip di ''Rabbits in Hives''
05/06/2021 - 14:49
RED FANG: tutto il nuovo ''Arrows'' in streaming
24/05/2021 - 19:37
RED FANG: guarda il video di ''Why'' dal nuovo album ''Arrows''
26/04/2021 - 19:35
RED FANG: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Funeral Coach'' da ‘‘Arrows’’
05/04/2021 - 18:46
RED FANG: a giugno uscirà ‘‘Arrows’’, ascolta la titletrack
31/07/2020 - 18:05
RED FANG: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Stereo Nucleosis''
13/06/2019 - 20:26
RED FANG: il singolo ''Antidote'' per il loro videogame
09/06/2019 - 10:10
THE MELVINS: non saranno presenti nel tour europeo con i Red Fang
05/03/2019 - 19:35
THE MELVINS: tornano in Italia con i Red Fang
01/02/2025 - 11:42
PROFANATICA: un estratto dal prossimo EP ''Wreathed in Dead Angels''
01/02/2025 - 11:32
PENTAGRAM: tutto il nuovo ''Lightning in a Bottle'' in streaming
01/02/2025 - 11:27
PATRIARKH: due date in Italia
01/02/2025 - 11:28
KAWIR: ecco un live video per il brano ''Achilles Funeral''
01/02/2025 - 11:23
W.E.T.: annunciano il nuovo ''Apex'' per marzo
01/02/2025 - 11:20
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Paloma''
01/02/2025 - 11:16
THE WILDHEARTS: i dettagli e un nuovo singolo da ''Satanic Rites of the Wildhearts''
01/02/2025 - 11:17
NICKELBACK: il video di ''Tidal Wave'' dall'ultimo disco
01/02/2025 - 11:15
HELLOWEEN: il live video di ''Future World'' da ''Live at Budokan''
01/02/2025 - 11:10
HOUSE OF LORDS: guarda la clip di ''Cry of the Wicked''
 
