RED FANG: dettagli e singolo della raccolta ''Deep Cuts''

Per celebrare i vent'anni di attività, il gruppo stoner Red Fang pubblicherà la raccolta Deep Cuts il 14 marzo 2025 tramite Relapse Records. La release conterrà brani inediti, b-sides, demo e canzoni mai pubblicate.
Celebrating 20 years as a formidable force in Heavy Rock, RED FANG return with Deep Cuts! The collection highlights the band's trajectory throughout the last two decades and features non album tracks, singles, B-Sides, rarities, and more!
Tracks like "Antidote", which appears on vinyl for the first time, was previously featured in RED FANG's mobile game "Red Fang: Headbang!" spill onto the comp; elsewhere, a demo of the band's legendary track "Wires" is available for the very first time. Deep Cuts features other rare material, including cover songs from Wipers, No Talent, Dust, and Tubeway Army!
Deep Cuts is available as a 2xLP collection, as well as CD and digital formats. Celebrate 20 years of crushing rock mayhem and headbang with RED FANG!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Antidote
2. The Shadows
3. Murder The Mountains
4. Weird Poly
5. Hollow Light
6. Over The Edge
7. Listen To The Sirens
8. Stereo Nucleosis
9. Black Hole
10. Through
11. Champ Chugger
12. Ice Ice Baby
13. It's Always There
14. Black Water
15. Pawn Everything
16. Wires (Demo)
17. In 5 With Keys
18. Bad Places
19. Forgot to Write
20. Endless Sea
21. Suicide
22. OMG OMD
23. LSP
24. 50's Tremors
25. AGB Fruit
26. Feeder
Inoltre è già online l'estratto It's Always There.