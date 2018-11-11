PROFANATICA: un estratto dal prossimo EP ''Wreathed in Dead Angels''

|
Il gruppo death/black metal Profanatica ha reso disponibile, attraverso il canale YouTube della Hells Headbangers Records, il player per poter ascoltare il singolo The Sixth Hour.
Si tratta di un brano estratto dal prossimo EP Wreathed in Dead Angels in pubblicazione nel corso del 2025.
Qui di seguito è possibile leggere il comunicato:
HELLS HEADBANGERS is proud to present PROFANATICA's highly anticipated new mini-album, Wreathed in Dead Angels, on CD, 12" vinyl, and cassette tape formats.
PROFANATICA require no introduction. Cold 'n' alone American black metal before "USBM" became some dumb rallying term, pushing boundaries and "good taste" with vile blasphemy and even-more-vile music, and simply doing whatever the fuck they want, both in their original early '90s guise and their now-intensely-prolific period in the 21st millennium: there's only ever been one true PROFANATICA.
However, let it be known than PROFANATICA are NOT standard "black metal," but rather their own rarefied strain of BLACK / DEATH metal. They've been proving it the last handful of years, and prove it more perversely than ever with Wreathed in Dead Angels. The band's return to longtime supporters HELLS HEADBANGERS features six brand-new tracks in a swift 'n' salacious 22 minutes: immediately, irrevocably PROFANATICA from beginning to end. But, while the power-trio maintain a signature sound, by no means are they repeating past glories. From the utterly gutted guitar tone to the cultivated primitivism of founder Paul Ledney's drumming to the creeping / crushing songwriting, Wreathed in Dead Angels vulgarly displays PROFANATICA just entering their prime - all the more amazing for a band that's been around since 1990.