MEPHETIC CORPSE: tutto il debutto ''Sickness Attracts Sickness'' in streaming

|
Interagendo con il player BandCamp è possibile ascoltare integralmente Sickness Attracts Sickness, il disco di debutto della formazione goregrind Mephetic Corpse pubblicato oggi tramite Extremely Rotten Productions.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Matt Rose mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1) Obsessive Compulsive Dismemberment
2) Blistering Red Corpse Under Max Thermostat
3) Grisly Vomit on Self
4) Screwgun my Spleen
5) Intrusive Thoughts Lead to Impatient Butchering
6) Heart in Tinfoil
7) Teething on Clots
8) Painless
9) Rectal Bugs
10) Digested from Both Ends
11) Gutpuked Maggot Treatment