     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/02/25
JINJER
Duél

07/02/25
OBSCURA
A Sonication

07/02/25
-(16)-
Guides For The Misguided

07/02/25
SAOR
Amidst the Ruins

07/02/25
MARKO HIETALA
Roses from the Deep

07/02/25
EREB ALTOR
Hälsingemörker

07/02/25
SABER
Lost in Flames

07/02/25
DREAM THEATER
Parasomnia

07/02/25
BERLIAL
Nourishing the Disaster to Come

07/02/25
THUNDERMOTHER
Dirty & Divine

CONCERTI

05/02/25
OBSCURA + RINGS OF SATURN + GOROD
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

06/02/25
BLAZE BAYLEY
ARCI TOM, PIAZZA TOM BENETOLLO 1 - MANTOVA

06/02/25
GHIGO RENZULLI
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

06/02/25
JESSE THE FACCIO + VISCONTI + VANARIN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/02/25
BLAZE BAYLEY
HOUSE OF ROCK, VIA POMPOSA 55 - RIMINI

07/02/25
REVERBER + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCION + HELLIGATORS + PHANTOM MENACE
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

07/02/25
𝗪𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡\' 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 (day 1)
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES + TEXOPRINT
COVO CLUB, VIALE ZAGABRIA 1 - BOLOGNA

07/02/25
𝖡𝖴𝖭̃𝖴𝖤𝖫 + 𝖭𝖠𝖣𝖲𝖠𝖳
BRONSON CLUB, VIA CELLA 50 - RAVENNA

07/02/25
SLUDGE GORE + THIRST PLAYER
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO
SERPENT RIDER: i dettagli del debutto ''The Ichor of Chimaera''
04/02/2025 - 09:42 (32 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/02/2025 - 09:42
SERPENT RIDER: i dettagli del debutto ''The Ichor of Chimaera''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/02/2025 - 11:10
SACRIFICE: ascolta ''Missile'' dall'album di ritorno ''Volume Six''
04/02/2025 - 11:03
SEAN AND THE DEAD: ''Dead Undead'' è il nuovo singolo dal disco d'esordio
04/02/2025 - 10:56
JOE BONAMASSA: ascolta ''Fortune Teller Blues'' con Sammy Hagar
04/02/2025 - 09:52
VULVECTOMY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Aberrant Vaginal Gestation''
04/02/2025 - 09:48
GOTTHARD: insieme agli Eclipse all'Alcatraz
04/02/2025 - 09:37
-(16)-: online l'audio del singolo ''Fortress of Hate''
04/02/2025 - 09:34
PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS: diffsuo il video di ''March On For Pax Romana''
03/02/2025 - 18:46
CURSE OF CAIN: online il nuovo singolo
03/02/2025 - 18:42
OVERDRIVERS: in streaming un nuovo brano
03/02/2025 - 18:38
GHOSTSEEKER: ad aprile il nuovo ''Divergence, ecco un singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     