NEW MODEL ARMY: in uscita il nuovo live album ''Live SO36''

|
I New Model Army hanno annunciato per il 28 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del loro nuovo Live Album Live SO36.
Di seguito trovate la clip del brano Never Arriving.
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Intro
02. Bittersweet (Live at SO36)
03. Ambition (Live at SO36)
04. Lust for Power (Live at SO36)
05. Never Arriving (Live at SO36)
06. Liberal Education (Live at SO36)
07. 1984 (Live at SO36)
08. Inheritance (Live at SO36)
09. Angry Planet (Live at SO36)
10. Headlights (Live at SO36)
11. No Rest (Live at SO36)
Tracklist - CD 2:
01. Before I Get Old (Live at SO36)
02. Hunt (Live at SO36)
03. Western Dream (Live at SO36)
04. Where I Am (Live at SO36)
05. Fate (Live at SO36)
06. Vengeance (Live at SO36)
07. Die Trying (Live at SO36)
08. Poison Street (Live at SO36)
09. Betcha (Live at SO36)