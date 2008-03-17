|
ROTTING CHRIST: ad aprile il live ''35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus'', ascolta un br
06/02/2025 - 10:04 (39 letture)
I blackster Rotting Christ pubblicheranno il nuovo live album 35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus il 4 aprile 2025 tramite Season of Mist.
La release è stata registrata presso il teatro del Monte Licabetto ad Atene per festeggiare i trentacinque anni di attività del gruppo greco.
Il disco sarà disponibile nei seguenti formati:
Digital Download
2CD Digipak
3×12″ Vinyl Gatefold – Black
3×12″ Coloured Vinyl Gatefold – Gold w/ Linen Lamination & Gold Foil
3×12″ Coloured Vinyl Gatefold – Gold & Black Marbled
3×12″ Coloured Vinyl Gatefold – Orange & Black Marbled
3×12″ Coloured Vinyl Gatefold – Red & Black Marbled
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. 666 (5:45)
2. P’Unchaw Kachun- Tuta Kachun (4:54)
3. Fire God and Fear (4:44)
4. Kata Ton Demona Eaytoy (4:50)
5. Apage Satana (4:40)
6. Dies Irae (4:37)
7. Demonon Vrosis (5:00)
8. Aealo (3:42)
9. Like Father, Like Son (4:41)
10.King of a Stellar War (6:22)
11. Shadows Follow (2:07)
12. Archon (4:25)
1. The Sign of Evil Existence (1:51)
2. Fgmenth Thy Gift (4:16)
3. Societas Satanas (4:07)
4. Forest of N’gai (4:19)
5. Sorrowful Farewell (4:29)
6. Among Two Storms (3:54)
7. After Dark I Feel (4:08)
8. Athanatoi Este (5:32)
9.Nemecic (4:17)
10. In Yumen Xibalba (6:27)
11. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos (6:05)
12. The Raven (5:28)
13. Under the Name of Legion (5:51)
Inoltre è disponibile il video di Κατά τον Δαίμονα Εαυτού.
