     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/02/25
JINJER
Duél

07/02/25
OBSCURA
A Sonication

07/02/25
SAOR
Amidst the Ruins

07/02/25
EREB ALTOR
Hälsingemörker

07/02/25
MARKO HIETALA
Roses from the Deep

07/02/25
DREAM THEATER
Parasomnia

07/02/25
BERLIAL
Nourishing the Disaster to Come

07/02/25
SABER
Lost in Flames

07/02/25
-(16)-
Guides For The Misguided

07/02/25
THUNDERMOTHER
Dirty & Divine

CONCERTI

06/02/25
BLAZE BAYLEY
ARCI TOM, PIAZZA TOM BENETOLLO 1 - MANTOVA

06/02/25
GHIGO RENZULLI
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

06/02/25
JESSE THE FACCIO + VISCONTI + VANARIN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/02/25
BLAZE BAYLEY
HOUSE OF ROCK, VIA POMPOSA 55 - RIMINI

07/02/25
REVERBER + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCION + HELLIGATORS + PHANTOM MENACE
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

07/02/25
𝗪𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡\' 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 (day 1)
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES + TEXOPRINT
COVO CLUB, VIALE ZAGABRIA 1 - BOLOGNA

07/02/25
𝖡𝖴𝖭̃𝖴𝖤𝖫 + 𝖭𝖠𝖣𝖲𝖠𝖳
BRONSON CLUB, VIA CELLA 50 - RAVENNA

07/02/25
SLUDGE GORE + THIRST PLAYER
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

07/02/25
LITTLE TIL AND THE GANGBUSTERS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)
ROTTING CHRIST: ad aprile il live ''35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus'', ascolta un br
06/02/2025 - 10:04 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
67
75
78
69
56
89
83
79
84
87
90
93
ARTICOLI
18/11/2018
Live Report
WATAIN + ROTTING CHRIST + PROFANATICA
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 11/11/18
31/10/2016
Live Report
INQUISITION + ROTTING CHRIST + MYSTIFIER
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 29/10/2016
12/06/2015
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST (set old school) + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 05/06/2015
28/05/2013
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST + FORGOTTEN TOMB + GUESTS
Barbara Disco Lab, Catania (CT), 24.04.2013
02/12/2012
Live Report
CRADLE OF FILTH + GOD SEED + ROTTING CHRIST + DARKEND
Magazzini Generali, Milano, 27/11/2012
20/05/2011
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST + OMNIUM GATHERUM + DAYLIGHT MISERY + DARKEND + altri
Init Club, Roma, 15/05/2011
17/03/2008
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST + DISGUISED + INGRAVED
Il concerto di Bari
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/02/2025 - 10:04
ROTTING CHRIST: ad aprile il live ''35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus'', ascolta un br
02/09/2024 - 16:36
BEHEMOTH: con Satyricon e Rotting Christ per una data a Milano
21/06/2024 - 18:00
ROTTING CHRIST: online il video animato di ''Primal Resurrection''
17/06/2024 - 15:43
ROTTING CHRIST: in streaming la clip di ''Yggdrasil'' dal nuovo album
11/06/2024 - 10:20
ROTTING CHRIST: pubblicano il video de ''La Lettera del Diavolo''
05/06/2024 - 15:50
ROTTING CHRIST: ecco il video animato di ''Pix Lax Dax''
03/06/2024 - 08:56
ROTTING CHRIST: insieme ai Borknagar per due date
24/04/2024 - 09:02
ROTTING CHRIST: pubblicano il videoclip di ''The Apostate''
29/03/2024 - 08:13
ROTTING CHRIST: guarda il videoclip della nuova ''Saoirse''
20/02/2024 - 07:54
ROTTING CHRIST: ascolta la nuova ''Like Father, Like Son''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/02/2025 - 11:19
LIVING COLOUR: al lavoro su un nuovo disco
06/02/2025 - 11:06
L.A. GUNS: ascolta ''Taste It'' da ''Leopard Skin''
06/02/2025 - 10:52
MASTERS OF REALITY: ad aprile il primo disco in sedici anni, ''The Archer''
06/02/2025 - 10:38
BLACK SABBATH: annunciato un ultimo concerto con la formazione originale
06/02/2025 - 10:29
DEATH SS: tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco ''The Entity'' e il videoclip di ''Justified Sinner''
06/02/2025 - 10:23
GAME OVER: svelano i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Face The End''
06/02/2025 - 10:17
MIZMOR: in arrivo il disco collaborativo con Hell ''Alluvion''
06/02/2025 - 10:12
RIVERS OF NIHIL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Rivers of Nihil''
06/02/2025 - 10:09
RETROMORPHOSIS: ascolta ''Retromorphosis'' dal debutto ''Psalmus Mortis''
06/02/2025 - 10:01
ALCEST: pubblicano un live video per ''Améthyste''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     