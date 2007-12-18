BENEDICTION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ravage Of Empires''

|
I deathster Benediction pubblicheranno il nuovo album Ravage of Empires il 4 aprile 2025 tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
L'album è stato prodotto da Scott Atkins presso i Grindstone Studio di Stowmarket, in Inghilterra; la copertina è stata realizzata da Wolven Claw Artist.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. A Carrion Harvest
2. Beyond the Veil (of the Grey Mare)
3. Genesis Chamber
4. Deviant Spine
5. Engines of War
6. The Finality of Perpetuation
7. Crawling over Corpses
8. In the Dread of the Night
9. Drought of Mercy
10. Psychosister
11. Ravage Of Empires
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Engines of War.