07/02/25
JINJER
Duél

07/02/25
OBSCURA
A Sonication

07/02/25
SAOR
Amidst the Ruins

07/02/25
EREB ALTOR
Hälsingemörker

07/02/25
MARKO HIETALA
Roses from the Deep

07/02/25
DREAM THEATER
Parasomnia

07/02/25
BERLIAL
Nourishing the Disaster to Come

07/02/25
SABER
Lost in Flames

07/02/25
-(16)-
Guides For The Misguided

07/02/25
THUNDERMOTHER
Dirty & Divine

06/02/25
BLAZE BAYLEY
ARCI TOM, PIAZZA TOM BENETOLLO 1 - MANTOVA

06/02/25
GHIGO RENZULLI
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

06/02/25
JESSE THE FACCIO + VISCONTI + VANARIN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/02/25
BLAZE BAYLEY
HOUSE OF ROCK, VIA POMPOSA 55 - RIMINI

07/02/25
REVERBER + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCION + HELLIGATORS + PHANTOM MENACE
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

07/02/25
𝗪𝗘 𝗙𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡\' 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 (day 1)
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES + TEXOPRINT
COVO CLUB, VIALE ZAGABRIA 1 - BOLOGNA

07/02/25
𝖡𝖴𝖭̃𝖴𝖤𝖫 + 𝖭𝖠𝖣𝖲𝖠𝖳
BRONSON CLUB, VIA CELLA 50 - RAVENNA

07/02/25
SLUDGE GORE + THIRST PLAYER
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

07/02/25
LITTLE TIL AND THE GANGBUSTERS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)
BENEDICTION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ravage Of Empires''
06/02/2025 - 16:39 (51 letture)

LAMBRUSCORE
Giovedì 6 Febbraio 2025, 18.12.07
2
Non male, spero in un disco bello tirato.
lisablack
Giovedì 6 Febbraio 2025, 18.08.21
1
Acquisto sicuro 🤟
75
75
76
80
85
28/09/2020
Intervista
BENEDICTION
Peter Rewinsky ci racconta il nuovo album
 
06/02/2025 - 16:39
BENEDICTION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ravage Of Empires''
22/01/2025 - 11:10
BENEDICTION: ad aprile esce ''Ravage of Empires'', ecco i primi dettagli
27/02/2023 - 14:54
BENEDICTION: si separano dal bassista Dan Bate
12/08/2021 - 10:32
BENEDICTION: online il video ufficiale di ''Tear Off These Wings''
16/10/2020 - 10:32
BENEDICTION: online il video di ''Iterations''
18/09/2020 - 11:38
BENEDICTION: ascolta la nuova ''Stormcrow''
07/08/2020 - 10:15
BENEDICTION: annunciato il nuovo album ''Scriptures'', ascolta un brano
14/04/2020 - 11:23
BENEDICTION: slittata la pubblicazione del nuovo disco
08/01/2020 - 19:05
BENEDICTION: ricoverato d'urgenza Dave Ingram
18/12/2019 - 19:14
BENEDICTION: i dettagli dei tre show italiani
06/02/2025 - 17:16
CLOAKROOM: ascolta ''The Story of the Egg'' dal nuovo album ''Last Leg of the Human Table''
06/02/2025 - 17:09
AC/DC: online la mappa del concerto e i biglietti del concerto di luglio
06/02/2025 - 16:58
VENEZIA HARDCORE: annunciata l'edizione 2025, tutte le info
06/02/2025 - 16:44
AVULSED: il lyric video del singolo ''Devotion for Putrefaction''
06/02/2025 - 16:36
SAOR: tutto il nuovo ''Admist the Ruins'' in streaming
06/02/2025 - 11:19
LIVING COLOUR: al lavoro su un nuovo disco
06/02/2025 - 11:06
L.A. GUNS: ascolta ''Taste It'' da ''Leopard Skin''
06/02/2025 - 10:52
MASTERS OF REALITY: ad aprile il primo disco in sedici anni, ''The Archer''
06/02/2025 - 10:38
BLACK SABBATH: annunciato un ultimo concerto con la formazione originale
06/02/2025 - 10:29
DEATH SS: tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco ''The Entity'' e il videoclip di ''Justified Sinner''
 
