THE INFINITY RING: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ataraxia''

Il gruppo gothic/folk The Infinity Ring pubblicherà il nuovo album Ataraxia tramite Profound Lore Records il 31 marzo 2025.
Boston’s THE INFINITY RING is New England’s best kept secret, a collective who, in a short four years, has risen to the rank of live juggernaut. Though the title of their latest recorded release may indicate otherwise, “Ataraxia” or the state of tranquility and calm– it positively lives up to the promise of their incendiary live show. “Ataraxia” describes the album’s existential and personal state upon completion– a long and arduous path that nearly broke the band in the process. Built across two studios over the course of close to a year, “Ataraxia” is an album that represents the exploration, the emotional toll and ultimately the ecstasy of creation. It’s a release that challenged the band to move into new realms and push themselves to the brink– musically, emotionally, creatively and spiritually.
The Infinity Ring is a collective united under the banner of experimentalism. The band draws from musicians long active in disparate scenes within the Boston musical underground, incorporating influences that range from metal to crust punk to industrial to electronic scenes. Their music is inspired by the liberty found in acts like Leonard Cohen, This Mortal Coil, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Can, Amon Düül, Faust, Current 93, etc. What began in 2020 as an experimental take on dark folk music with added elements of drone and noise eventually grew to incorporate no wave, post-metal, and black metal, with elements of occult and spiritualism throughout– adhering to none but reminiscent of all.
The band spent most of 2020 and 2021 experimenting in various studios around New England, eventually leading to the collaborative Ohr LP with Jarboe. In early 2022, the band set out to record its debut album, “Nemesis & Nativity”, at God City Studios in Salem, Massachusetts. Released by Profound Lore in 2023, the record was a revelation throughout the underground, leading to collaborative gigs with Marisa Nadler, appearances at SXSW, Roadburn and Desertfest NYC. 2025 will see the release of “Ataraxia”, the first LP in a series of new material due this calendar year.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Obsidian
2. Nightingale
3. Elysium
4. Hymn
5. Revenge
6. The Drum
7. The Window
8. The Archway
Inoltre è online il singolo Revenge.