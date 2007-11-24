NORTT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dødssang''

|
Il gruppo funeral doom metal Nortt pubblicherà il nuovo album Dødssang il 28 marzo 2025 tramite Avantgarde Music.
We missed him. And we know you missed him too.
After a decade of silence, Danish black funeral doom artist Nortt returns with Dødssang, a new full-length album set for release through Avantgarde Music on March 28th, 2025.
Dødssang, Danish for death song, marks Nortt’s first release since 2017’s Endeligt, yet time has only deepened the artist’s dedication to sonic misery. With its suffocating atmosphere and unrelenting gloom, the album reaffirms Nortt’s place at the forefront of funeral doom’s bleakest expressions.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Dødssang
02. Dødsengel
03. Død Mands Sang
04. Alt Er Tomhed
05. Ensomhed
06. Ihukom Natten
07. Bøn Til Døden
08. Udslukt
Tramite il player Bandcamp è possibile ascoltare Dødsengel.