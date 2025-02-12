     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/02/25
LOVE IS NOISE
To live in a different way

14/02/25
SAVAGE LANDS
Army of Trees

14/02/25
RESCUE CAT
Flesh & Weapon

14/02/25
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Friend of All Creatures

14/02/25
MANTAR
Post Apocalyptic Depression

14/02/25
CRAZY LIXX
Thrill of the Bite

14/02/25
GINGER EVIL
The Way It Burns

14/02/25
DYNAZTY
Game of Faces

14/02/25
LÖANSHARK
No Sins to Confess

14/02/25
CROSSPLANE
Mother`s Monster

CONCERTI

12/02/25
ELUVEITIE + INFECTED RAIN
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

12/02/25
ELUVEITIE + INFECTED RAIN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

12/02/25
PANTERA + POWER TRIP + GUESTS
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)

12/02/25
SILENT PLANET + LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES + VEXED + AVOID
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

12/02/25
SOUL ASYLUM
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

13/02/25
ROYAL REPUBLIC
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

13/02/25
ROCKETS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

14/02/25
THE VEILS
SPAZIO211, VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA 211 – TORINO

14/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
THE FACTORY, VIALE DEL LAVORO 7 - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

14/02/25
TOSCOROCKFEST
TEATRO DELLE ARTI LASTRA, VIA GIACOMO MATTEOTTI 8 - LASTRA A SIGNA (FI)
BLOOD ABSCISSION: i dettagli del nuovo ''I I'', ascolta ''I I - I I I''
12/02/2025 - 09:03 (33 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/02/2025 - 09:03
BLOOD ABSCISSION: i dettagli del nuovo ''I I'', ascolta ''I I - I I I''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/02/2025 - 09:25
HEART LINE: ecco ''Fire in the Sky'' dal nuovo album
12/02/2025 - 09:21
MINISTRY: annunciato il nuovo disco ''The Squirrely Years Revisited''
12/02/2025 - 09:21
CARE OF NIGHT: in arrivo il nuovo Live Album
12/02/2025 - 09:17
LADY BEAST: ascolta il singolo ''The Oracles Omen''
12/02/2025 - 09:16
WARBRINGER: guarda il vlyric video del singolo ''The Sword And The Cross''
12/02/2025 - 09:07
WOMBBATH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Beyond The Abyss''
12/02/2025 - 09:00
INGROWN: diffuso l'audio del singolo ''Watch Your Back''
12/02/2025 - 08:57
SADIST: online il videoclip di ''Something to Pierce'' dal nuovo album
12/02/2025 - 08:38
EPICA: insieme agli Amaranthe a Milano a gennaio 2026
12/02/2025 - 00:23
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: i Pretty Maids sono il terzo headliner
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     