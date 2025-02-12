BLOOD ABSCISSION: i dettagli del nuovo ''I I'', ascolta ''I I - I I I''

|
Il gruppo Atmospheric Black Metal Blood Abscission pubblicherà il nuovo album I I l'11 aprile 2025 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
"I I", the aptly-titled and comprehensively majestic second album from BLOOD ABSCISSION fortifies the veiled project as a major new player in the increasingly overcrowded field of contemporary Black Metal.
While the sense of perpetual forward motion and cascades of opulent melodies from outstanding 2023 debut "I" remain, the band here raise their compositional acumen: balancing out eruptions of chaotic rage with mystical transcendent calm, increasing push/pull dynamics to elevate the physical and emotional weight of each piece, and delivering upgraded songcraft to pack an ever more affecting punch.
The five tracks comprising "I I" are a showcase for first-rate symphonic layering, riffing of multifaceted power, steamrolling rhythms, and sublimated vocal fury with a wider sweep of feelings than before. Produced with crystalline clarity for the ultimate drive, this is an elegiac, intoxicating and compulsive odyssey through unseen inner/outer universes.
BLOOD ABSCISSION proclaims:
“United in pain, we step into the abyss – not as mere individuals, but as a collective force seeking meaning within the chaos, finding a voice in the silence between the stars.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. I I - I
2. I I - I I
3. I I - I I I
4. I I - I V
5. I I - V
Inoltre è online l'audio di I I - I I I.