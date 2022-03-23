MINISTRY: annunciato il nuovo disco ''The Squirrely Years Revisited''

|
Il 28 marzo 2025, il gruppo industrial metal Ministry pubblicherà il nuovo album The Squirrely Years Revisited tramite Cleopatra Records. Si tratta di un disco dove il gruppo rivisita brani dell'era pop, prima della svolta industrial.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Work For Love
02. Here We Go
03. All Day
04. Everyday Is Halloween
05. Revenge
06. I’m Not An Effigy
07. I’m Falling
08. Same Old Madness
09. I’ll Do Anything For You
10. Just Like You (CD only)
11. We Believe (CD only)
12. Over The Shoulder (CD only)