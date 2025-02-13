     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/02/25
RESCUE CAT
Flesh & Weapon

14/02/25
LÖANSHARK
No Sins to Confess

14/02/25
MANTAR
Post Apocalyptic Depression

14/02/25
CRAZY LIXX
Thrill of the Bite

14/02/25
RAVEN
Cant Take Away the Fire [EP]

14/02/25
DYNAZTY
Game of Faces

14/02/25
DECLINE OF THE I
Wilhelm

14/02/25
MANTRIC MOMENTUM
Alienized

14/02/25
GINGER EVIL
The Way It Burns

14/02/25
KRYPTAN
Violence, Our Power

CONCERTI

13/02/25
ROYAL REPUBLIC
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

13/02/25
ROCKETS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

14/02/25
THE VEILS
SPAZIO211, VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA 211 – TORINO

14/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
THE FACTORY, VIALE DEL LAVORO 7 - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

14/02/25
TOSCOROCKFEST
TEATRO DELLE ARTI LASTRA, VIA GIACOMO MATTEOTTI 8 - LASTRA A SIGNA (FI)

14/02/25
HEAVENFALL + WICKED ASYLUM
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

14/02/25
MAULED + HUSQWARNAH + TERRA MORTA
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

14/02/25
KALIMÀ + UNSAVED + KIMURA
ALVARADO STREET PUB, VIA ATTILIO MORI 27 - ROMA

15/02/25
DISTRUZIONE + BRAINSORE + HATRED FIELDS
CENTRALE 66 - MODENA

15/02/25
PAIN + OCEANS
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO
HEXELLA: ''Black Earth'' è il primo estratto dal debutto ''The Ancient Gaping Mouth''
13/02/2025 - 09:32 (64 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/02/2025 - 19:10
THIS GIFT IS A CURSE: ascolta la nuova ''Void Bringer''
13/02/2025 - 19:07
AVANTASIA: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The Witch'' con Tommy Karevik
13/02/2025 - 19:03
THE BODY: online il videoclip di ''The Riderless Mount''
13/02/2025 - 11:54
THE SWEET: tornano con il nuovo singolo ''Insane''
13/02/2025 - 11:39
MEGADETH: aggiornamenti sul seguito di ''The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead!''
13/02/2025 - 10:56
ROYAL REPUBLIC: cancellato il concerto di stasera a Milano
13/02/2025 - 09:28
YEAR OF THE COBRA: in arrivo l'omonimo nuovo album, ascolta ''7 Years''
13/02/2025 - 09:25
DEAD CHASM: un primo estratto dal nuovo album ''Spectral Tyranny''
13/02/2025 - 09:21
GATES TO HELL: ''Death Comes to All'' è il nuovo album, online il singolo ''Crazed Killer''
13/02/2025 - 09:17
TEMPERANCE: online il live video di ''The Last Hope in a World Of Hopes''
 
