HEXELLA: ''Black Earth'' è il primo estratto dal debutto ''The Ancient Gaping Mouth''

Il gruppo black metal Hexella ha annunciato che pubblicherà il debutto The Ancient Gaping Mouth nel corso del 2025 tramite Hells Headbangers Records.
Questo il comunicato dell'etichetta:
HELLS HEADBANGERS is proud to present HEXELLA's highly anticipated debut album, The Ancient Gaping Mouth, on CD, vinyl LP, and cassette tape formats. Pre-orders start spring 2025.
HEXELLA was originally conceived in Deep South Texas by Noelia Garza (vocals, lyrics, and songwriter) in 2019 as a studio project. JD De La Rosa would help bring the sounds of HEXELLA to life on the drums during the writing process and add solos to the already written material. JD records, mixes, and masters all the music at Negative Audio Studio thus far.
In September 2021, HEXELLA digitally debuted a two-song demo featuring "Blood Ejaculate Chaos" and the single "High on Demonic Possession" off their forthcoming EP A Road in Hell. The EP would later be released digitally in October of 2021. Goat Throne Records would go on to release the EP on tape, and Tenebrous Aberrations Productions would release it on CD, both during January of 2022. HEXELLA's sound has continued to evolve with the addition of bassist Richard Casas. In March 2023, HEXELLA joined forces with Wulfskol and released a split titled Burn With Us via Goat Throne Records, initiating HEXELLA's first release on vinyl.
Now, five years on from their formation, HEXELLA are prepared to unleash their first full-length: The Ancient Gaping Mouth. Two years in the making, The Ancient Gaping Mouth is a succinct summation of the HEXELLA aesthetic. From ripping to rocking, blasting to D-beating, the power-trio cover all facets of classic '80s-rooted black metal. But whereas so much first-wave black metal hinged on blasphemy or conventional definitions of "evil," HEXELLA here lyrically focus on the anti-cosmic as well as an authentically Satanic exploration of the nightside. Songwriting-wise, The Ancient Gaping Mouth excels in its robust and restless simplicity, shifting tempos and dynamics often but always with a linear, go-for-the-throat trajectory. The recording - again handled by JD at Negative Audio Studio, including mixing & mastering - is that rare breed of clarity, sharpening the demonic aggression whilst never neutering the inherent evil. The return of darkness and evil is at hand with HEXELLA!
In attesa di avere più informazioni riguardo la release è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Black Earth tramite il seguente player.