TOMARUM: i dettagli di ''Beyond Obsidian Euphoria''

I prog-black metaller TÓMARÚM hanno annunciato per il 4 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, del loro nuovo album Beyond Obsidian Euphoria.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Shed This Erroneous Skin.
Tracklist:
01. In Search of the Triumph Beyond (Obsidian Overture…)
02. Introspection III
03. Shallow Ecstasy
04. Shed This Erroneous Skin
05. Blood Mirage
06. Halcyon Memory: Dreamscapes Across the Blue
07. Silver, Ashen Tears
08. The Final Pursuit of Light
09. Becoming the Stone Icon (Obsidian Reprise)