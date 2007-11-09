     
 
Rankarumpu - Album Cover
KORPIKLAANI: presentano il video di ''Kalmisto''
16/02/2025 - 18:17 (62 letture)

ARTICOLI
03/02/2021
Intervista
KORPIKLAANI
Orgoglio finnico
08/03/2018
Live Report
KORPIKLAANI + ARKONA + HEIDEVOLK + TROLLFEST
Magazzini Generali, Milano, 05/03/2018
07/11/2016
Live Report
KORPIKLAANI + MOONSORROW + SKALMOLD
Alcatraz, Milano, 02/11/16
22/02/2013
Live Report
KORPIKLAANI + METSATOLL
Temporock, Gualtieri (RE), 16/02/2013
12/09/2011
Intervista
KORPIKLAANI
Monosillabi di Folk
10/09/2010
Intervista
KORPIKLAANI
Il sud, il folk e il tasso alcolico!
09/11/2007
Live Report
KORPIKLAANI
La data di Milano
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/02/2025 - 18:17
KORPIKLAANI: presentano il video di ''Kalmisto''
08/11/2024 - 22:06
KORPIKLAANI: online la versione inglese di ''Saunaan''
13/06/2024 - 17:07
KORPIKLAANI: disponibile il video di ''Harhainen höyhen''
05/04/2024 - 14:01
KORPIKLAANI: ascolta ''Rankarumpu''
14/03/2024 - 19:18
KORPIKLAANI: presentano il singolo ''Oraakkelit''
16/02/2024 - 08:04
KORPIKLAANI: diffuso il singolo ''Aita'' dal nuovo ''Rankarumpu''
20/01/2024 - 09:18
KORPIKLAANI: ascolta 'Saunaan' dal nuovo 'Rankarumpu'
18/12/2023 - 10:22
KORPIKLAANI: annunciato il nuovo album
09/11/2023 - 22:01
KORPIKLAANI: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Gotta Go Home''
08/06/2022 - 12:29
KORPIKLAANI: ascolta ''Interrogativa Cantilena'' con Kevin Ridley degli Skyclad
