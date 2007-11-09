KORPIKLAANI: presentano il video di ''Kalmisto''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Kalmisto, brano dei Korpiklaani presente sul loro ultimo disco Rankarumpu uscito lo scorso anno per la Nuclear Blast Records.
”I HAD A DREAM!”
Samuli tells about the birth of ”Kalmisto”:
”One night I was dreaming that I was watching a music video by Korpiklaani. Jonne was singing there in a clearcut forest. I heard the music, the lyrics and I knew that the song is called ”Kalmisto”. Then I realized that we don’t have a song like this. I woke up and decided to sang the melodies to my phone and wrote the lyrics down.
At the morning I went to Jonne’s place in Miehola and told him about my dream. He was instantly excited about it and we started to build a song based on the nightly recording. It didn’t take long till the basic structure of Kalmisto was ready. It’s funny how the subconscious works even in your dreams. The lesson of the story is that we should sleep more!
We brainstormed with the director Teppo Ristola about my dream and about the lyrics and he got many cool ideas to add to the script. The video is shot nearby Miehola so the music and the video was born almost at the same place.”