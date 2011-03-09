     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Locandina del Documentario
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/02/25
RETROMORPHOSIS
Psalmus Mortis

21/02/25
NACHTBLUT
Todschick

21/02/25
AITHEER
The Serpent

21/02/25
SINNER RAGE
Powerstrike

21/02/25
SPY
Seen Enough

21/02/25
AMON SETHIS
Part III - Dawn of an Apocalyptic World

21/02/25
AIRFORCE
Acts of Madness

21/02/25
SACRIFICE
Volume Six

21/02/25
ELLIS MANO BAND
Morph

21/02/25
MORAX
The Amulet

CONCERTI

18/02/25
ANDY TIMMONS
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

18/02/25
JETHRO TULL
GRAN TEATRO GEOX, VIA GIUSEPPE TASSINARI 1 - PADOVA

19/02/25
ENTERPRISE EARTH DISTANT + TEN SECONDS OF LIFE + HARBINGER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/25
ROCKETS
TEATRO DELLA CORTE IVO CHIESA - GENOVA

20/02/25
QUEENSRŸCHE + NIGHT DEMON
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

20/02/25
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS + STIKER + SEVEN KINGDOMS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/25
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO CARTIERE CARRARA FIRENZE, LUNGARNO ALDO MORO 1A - FIRENZE

20/02/25
WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

20/02/25
FRANZ FERDINAND
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

20/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO
DESTRUCTION: presentano il trailer del documentario ''The Art of Destruction''
17/02/2025 - 16:16 (57 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
77
85
70
79
72
62
70
85
81
35
67
77
88
85
ARTICOLI
16/03/2019
Live Report
OVERKILL + DESTRUCTION + FLOTSAM AND JETSAM + CHRONOSPHERE - KILLFEST TOUR 2019
Phenomenon, Fontaneto D'Agogna (NO), 09/03/2019
30/01/2014
Live Report
DESTRUCTION + EVERSIN + CADAVER MUTILATOR + BLOODRED
Discoteca Migò (Ex Bier Garten), Palermo, 25/01/2014
02/10/2011
Articolo
DESTRUCTION
La biografia
13/03/2011
Live Report
OVERKILL + DESTRUCTION + HEATHEN + AFTER ALL - KILLFEST TOUR 2011
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 09/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/02/2025 - 16:16
DESTRUCTION: presentano il trailer del documentario ''The Art of Destruction''
24/01/2025 - 08:37
DESTRUCTION: pubblicano il singolo ''A.N.G.S.T.'' dal nuovo ''Birth Of Malice''
17/01/2025 - 11:19
EMBRIONAL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Inherited Tendencies for Self-Destruction''
15/11/2024 - 09:42
DESTRUCTION: i dettagli e un nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco ''Birth of Malice''
09/10/2024 - 12:17
THE NATIVE HOWL: ascolta ''No True Scotsman'' da ''Sons of Destruction''
28/08/2024 - 12:33
WITHIN DESTRUCTION: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Demon's Child''
06/06/2024 - 16:01
DESTRUCTION: pubblicano la nuova ''No Kings - No Masters''
20/02/2024 - 08:08
SUICIDAL ANGELS: online il lyric video della nuova ''Virtues Of Destruction''
24/01/2024 - 17:22
DISTANT: ascolta la nuova versione di ''Exofilth'' con membri dei Within Destruction
25/10/2023 - 11:50
DESTRUCTION: Whiplash al posto dei Razor nella data di fine ottobre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/02/2025 - 18:51
SKILLET: una data a Bologna a giugno
17/02/2025 - 18:45
RITUAL ASCENSION: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Profanation of the Adamic Covenant''
17/02/2025 - 18:41
VENOMOUS ECHOES: guarda il video di ''Dysmor''
17/02/2025 - 17:16
BATTLE BEAST: una data a Trezzo sull'Adda
17/02/2025 - 17:06
AMENRA: pubblicano il videoclip di ''Forlorn''
17/02/2025 - 16:37
MORAX: ascolta il nuovo singolo
17/02/2025 - 16:32
LAST LEAF DOWN: i dettagli di ''Weight of Silence''
17/02/2025 - 16:28
MINDWARS: ecco ''Beneath the Trees'' dalla riedizione di ''V''
17/02/2025 - 09:14
DORMANT ORDEAL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Tooth and Nail''
17/02/2025 - 09:11
HALOCRAFT: disponibile un singolo del nuovo album ''The Sky Will Remember''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     