DESTRUCTION: presentano il trailer del documentario ''The Art of Destruction''

I thrasher Destruction hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Napalm Records, il trailer del documentario The Art of Destruction.
Al momento è prevista una release nei cinema tedeschi nel mese di marzo, mentre per una pubblicazione internazionale i lavori sono ancora in corso.
THE ART OF DESTRUCTION MOVIE TRAILER!
This highly anticipated movie portrays the German metal icons through some of the most challenging years in their history. It all starts with a big dream, but soon turns into a wild ride across the globe—from Germany to Mexico and back!
The film crew worked on this documentary for nearly five years, bringing you up close and personal with Schmier and the band. Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the “German Big 4” of thrash metal!
The Art of Destruction is an inspirational story about perseverance, a lifelong dream, and the magic of music.
The film will hit cinemas in Germany in March 2025, with an international release and screenings also in the works.