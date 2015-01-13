MINDWARS: ecco ''Beneath the Trees'' dalla riedizione di ''V''

|
I thrasher tedeschi Mindwars hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della High Roller Records, il video ufficiale di Beneath the Trees.
Il brano è presente sulla riedizione del loro ultimo album V - uscito a settembre 2024 in maniera indipendente - in arrivo il 7 marzo.
Tracklist:
01. Stand Guard at the Gates of Your Mind
02. West of Nowhere
03. The Road to Madagascar
04. Chasing the Wind
05. Beneath the Trees
06. Live to Die
07. Crusaders
08. Source of Destruction
09. Into the Known
10. Vultures of the Eighth Wonder
11. The Logical Song (Supertramp Cover)