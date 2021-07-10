STREETLIGHT: annunciato il nuovo ''Night Vision'', ascolta ''Learn To Love Again''

|
Il gruppo rock/AOR Streetlight pubblicherà il nuovo album Night Vision tramite Frontiers Music srl il 14 marzo 2025.
Streetlight is an AOR/melodic rock band from Jonkoping, Sweden. In 2023, Streetlight released their highly acclaimed debut album “Ignition” on Frontiers Music Srl, digitally and on CD. The band has not been resting on the laurels, and has worked hard to release their sophomore album, “Night Vision”.
Since the release of ”Ignition”, Streetlight has gained fans from over the world, and the album reviews have been stellar:
”One of the best AOR albums I have heard in recent years.” (Powerplay Magazine)
”Glorious harmonies. Sensational choruses… the most pleasant surprise I’ve had
from an unknown band in years.” (Fireworks Magazine)
”Ignition is a bright start from a band with huge potential.” (Classic Rock Magazine)
The debut single ”Hit The Ground” was also released as a music video, and has over 140k YouTube views to date. And with over 500k streams on Spotify, ”Ignition” is a debut album that exceeded everyone's expectations, including the band members themselves.Streetlight has also been performing their music live, playing both in clubs and on festivals, among others the Swedish AOR festival Malmö Melodic.
The debut album showed the world that Streetlight is a band to reckon with, and with” Night Vision” they continue with their distinct melodies and punchy choruses. The sound still has elements of the melodic rock heydays, wrapped in their own 2024 twist.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Long-Distance Runner
2. Captured In The Night
3. Sleep Walk
4. Learn To Love Again
5. Late Night Hollywood
6. Leanna
7. Straight To Video
8. Where Eagles Fly
9. Where Did Love Go
10. End Game
Inoltre è online il singolo Learn To Love Again.