CROWN MAGNETAR: a marzo il nuovo EP ''Punishment'', guarda il video di ''Barbed Wire Noose''

|
Il canale YouTube della Unique Leader Records ha diffuso il video ufficiale che il gruppo deathcore Crown Magnetar ha realizzato per Barbed Wire Noose.
Il brano sarà incluso nel nuovo EP Punishment in pubblicazione il 7 marzo 2025.
Crown Magnetar are out for blood—and buckets of it. The fact this proclamation is being made for new EP Punishment—just over a year since dropping 2023’s crushing Everything Bleeds—could be a shock, though it makes sense upon further examination.
The group’s second LP brought blunt force bludgeoning to the table with its chugging deathcore brutality. This rhythmic rage took precedent over technical death maximalism that was the focus of 2021’s debut LP The Codex of Flesh and 2022’s intermediary EP Alone In Death, and is here delivered with the sharpness and focus of a razor. That Punishment (out March 7 on Unique Leader Records) beats the blood out of the fresh and deep wounds in equal measure suggests the band spent their time at Dream Awake Audio packing their instruments, both literal and decidedly more lethal, full of those very same blades. It’s even reflected in the over-the-top titles of “Barbed Wire Noose,” “Nailed the F**k Down” and “Decapitation Ritual,” which are as much a brutal blast as the blazing beats and double bass that fill them. That those names make announcement single “Bringer of Dead Light” sound soft (on the surface) becomes hysterical when it decimates ear drums.
Once again helmed by producer-turned-bassist Mike Sahm, Punishment is anything but for fans of the Colorado deathcore denizens that once again continue their release-a-year streak after last year’s re-mixed and re-mastered The Prophet of Disgust EP. The growth between that debut and this no doubt turned listeners into the masochists that will devour Punishment with a smile on their face and brought the band around the world with the like of Lorna Shore, Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Carnifex, Spite Enterprise Earth and more.
It will be hard to miss Crown Magnetar on the road moving forward, with Traitors this spring and beyond; just follow the trail of blood.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Barbed Wire Noose
2. Nailed The Fuck Down
3. Bringer Of Dead Light
4. Decapitation Ritual