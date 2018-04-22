MELVINS: nuovo disco per la versione Melvins 1983, online un singolo

|
I Melvins 1983 sono la versione che vede in formazione Buzz Osborne e il primo batterista Mike Dillard con l'ingresso in formazione di Ni Maîtres e Void Manes.
Il gruppo pubblicherà il nuovo album Thunderball il 18 aprile per Ipecac Recordings.
Melvins 1983, the raw and unfiltered incarnation of the legendary band featuring Buzz Osborne and original Melvins drummer, Mike Dillard, return with Thunderball - their first full-length album in four years.
“Thunderball is the third Melvins 1983 record we’ve made together, and I wanted it to be bombastic - I think we achieved that,” says Osborne. “I also wanted to do something with electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres for a long time. Both of them are exceptional talents. Their out-of-the-box use of electronics pushed Thunderball beyond my expectations.”
A preview of the five-song, 34-minute album is out now, with today’s release of “Victory of the Pyramids.” Driven by Dillard’s unrelenting cadence, the song opens with an almost deceptively poppy feel before spiraling into the crushing, sludgy depths that have long defined the Melvins’ sound. As Dillard said, it’s “a lovely blend of beautiful noise and gut-busting grooves.” The album was recorded by Toshi Kasai at Sound of Sirens Studios.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
King of Rome
Vomit of Clarity
Short Hair With A Wig
Victory of the Pyramids
Venus Blood
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Victory of the Pyramids.
Il video contiene effetti strobo pericolosi per chi soffre di epilessia fotosensibile.